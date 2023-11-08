Who is Playing Thursday Night Football Week 10 & How to Watch
Week 10 of the 2023 NFL regular season gets underway this Thursday in a match-up that might not excite people too much. We'll be seeing two teams square off who are under .500 to kick things off this week.
Who is playing on Thursday Night Football in Week 10?
The Chicago Bears are hosting the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football this week. The game will be held at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Bears vs. Panthers series history
According to The Football Database, the Bears lead the all-time series between these two teams 7-4-0 and have won four of the past five match-ups. The last game was a 23-16 Bears victory in October 2020.
Bears vs. Panthers odds
FanDuel has the Bears as 3.5-point favorites with a -176 moneyline and the Panthers' moneyline is +148. The over/under is 39.5 points.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Bears vs. Panthers weather
NFL Weather says that the forecast for this game will be 48 degrees with partly cloudy skies and 15 MPH winds.
Bears next 5 games
- Week 11 @ Lions
- Week 12 @ Vikings (MNF)
- Week 13 BYE
- Week 14 vs. Lions
- Week 15 @ Browns
Panthers next 5 games
- Week 11 vs. Cowboys
- Week 12 @ Titans
- Week 13 @ Buccaneers
- Week 14 @ Saints
- Week 15 vs. Falcons
What channel is Thursday Night Football on?
Thursday Night Football moved to Amazon Prime in 2022. If you live in the Carolina or Chicago area, you can watch the game on a local affiliate channel.
How do I get Amazon Prime Video?
If you have an Amazon Prime membership, you have access to Amazon Prime Video. You must be subscribed to Amazon Prime, however.
Are there any free trials for Amazon Prime?
Yes, there is a 30-day free trial for Amazon Prime, meaning you can access Amazon Prime Video durijng the trial.
Remaining Thursday Night Football Schedule for 2023:
Week
Matchup
11
Bengals @ Ravens
12
Dolphins @ Jets (Black Friday)
13
Seahawks @ Cowboys
14
Patriots @ Steelers
15
Chargers @ Raiders
16
Saints @ Rams
17
Jets @ Browns
There is no Thursday Night Football game in Week 18.