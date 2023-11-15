Who is Playing Thursday Night Football Week 11 & How to Watch
The 7-3 Ravens host the 5-4 Bengals in what could determine the AFC North champion.
Week 11 kicks off with an AFC North showdown between two winning teams. This should be a good one, folks.
Who is playing on Thursday Night Football in Week 11?
The 7-3 Baltimore Ravens will welcome in the 5-4 Cincinnati Bengals. Both teams are coming off losses in Week 10 and won't dwell on those losses too much as they look to rebound on a short week.
Ravens vs. Bengals series history
The Ravens won the last match-up between these two in a 27-24 final in Week 2 of the regular season. The score certainly made it look closer than the game actually was, as the Bengals struggled for most of that match-up. The series is led by the Ravens at 29-27-0 with the Bengals winning three of the last four.
Ravens vs. Bengals odds
According to FanDuel, the Bengals are 3.5-point underdogs as they head to Baltimore for Thursday Night Football.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Ravens vs. Bengals weather
According to The Weather Channel, Thursday night's forecast in Baltimore is set to be approximately 49 degrees with clear skies and light winds.
Ravens next 5 games
- Week 12: @ Chargers (SNF)
- Week 13: BYE
- Week 14: vs. Rams
- Week 15: @ Jaguars (SNF)
- Week 16: @ 49ers (Christmas Day MNF)
Bengals next 5 games
- Week 12: vs. Steelers
- Week 13: @ Jaguars (MNF)
- Week 14: vs. Colts
- Week 15: vs. Vikings
- Week 16: @ Steelers
What channel is Thursday Night Football on?
Thursday Night Football airs on Amazon Prime Video but can be viewed on a local affiliate channel if you live in the market of one of the two teams playing.
How do I get Amazon Prime Video?
You'll need an Amazon Prime subscription to access Amazon Prime Video.
Are there any free trials for Amazon Prime?
Yes, there is a free 30-day trial for Amazon Prime.
Remaining Thursday Night Football Schedule for 2023:
Week
Match-Up
12
Dolphins @ Jets (Black Friday)
13
Seahawks @ Cowboys
14
Patriots @ Steelers
15
Chargers @ Raiders
16
Saints @ Rams
17
Jets @ Browns
There is no Thursday night game in Week 18.