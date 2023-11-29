Who is Playing Thursday Night Football Week 13 & How to Watch
Cowboys vs. Seahawks kicks off at 8:15 PM EST.
Week 13 kicks off with a Thursday night game between two NFC teams in Wild Card positions. Needless to say, this is a huge match-up for both sides when it comes to playoff seeding. It doesn't matter much to Cincinnati Bengals fans but at least it's a primetime game against two teams with winning records.
Who is playing on Thursday Night Football in Week 13?
The Dallas Cowboys host the Seattle Seahawks this week on Thursday night. Both teams played on Thanksgiving so they'll each have a week of rest. The Cowboys beat the Commanders in blowout fashion while the Seahawks lost at home to the 49ers.
Cowboys vs. Seahawks series history
The Seahawks have a chance to even up the all-time series record, which the Cowboys currently lead 11-10-0, per The Football Database. The Seahawks have won four of the last five against the 'Boys with the most recent match-up coming in 2020 when they won 38-31.
Cowboys vs. Seahawks odds
FanDuel has the Cowboys as 9-point favorites and the over/under is set at 46.5 points.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Cowboys vs. Seahawks weather
The game will be held indoors but for those attending the game wanting to know what to expect on their commute, The Weather Channel says there are thunderstorms in the forecast. The high for Thursday is forecasted to be 65 degrees and the low is 40 degrees.
Cowboys Remaining Schedule
- Week 14: vs. Eagles (SNF)
- Week 15: @ Bills
- Week 16: @ Dolphins
- Week 17: vs. Lions (Saturday)
- Week 18: @ Commanders
Seahawks Remaining Schedule
- Week 14: @ 49ers
- Week 15: vs. Eagles
- Week 16: @ Titans
- Week 17: vs. Steelers
- Week 18: @ Cardinals
What channel is Thursday Night Football on?
You can watch Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video.
How do I get Amazon Prime Video?
You'll need an Amazon Prime subscription to watch the game.
Are there any free trials for Amazon Prime?
There is a free 30-day trial for Amazon Prime.
Remaining Thursday Night Football Schedule for 2023:
Week
Match-Up
14
Patriots @ Steelers
15
Chargers @ Raiders
16
Saints @ Rams
17
Jets @ Browns
There is no Thursday Night Football in Week 18.