Who is Playing Thursday Night Football Week 14 & How to Watch
Bengals fans will be interested in this one.
Cincinnati Bengals fans will have an interest in Thursday Night Football, as one of their division rivals is playing in it this week.
Who is playing on Thursday Night Football in Week 13?
The 7-5 Pittsburgh Steelers are hosting the 2-10 New England Patriots and the only way people will be interested in watching this game is if they really love football or they have a stake in the playoffs, as the Cincinnati Bengals do. The Steelers are currently the five-seed while the Patriots are close to being eliminated from playoff contention.
Steelers vs. Patriots history
It wasn't all that long ago when these two teams meant must-see TV in the NFL. That's of course when Tom Brady was quarterbacking the Patriots and Ben Roethlisberger was leading the way in Pittsburgh. Both teams look much different now.
According to The Football Database, the Patriots lead the all-time series 18-16-0 and have won four of the last five meetings. These two last met up in 2022 with the Patriots winning 17-14.
Steelers vs. Patriots odds
FanDuel has the Steelers as 6-point favorites at home, which isn't shocking if you've watched the Patriots at all this season. The even more surprising part is that the over/under is set at 30.5 points. Neither of these offenses are setting the world on fire so I figured it'd be lower.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Steelers vs. Patriots weather
NFL Weather says that it'll be 38 degrees with clear skies at kickoff. By halftime it'll be 37 degrees with clear skies and by the end of the game, the temperature will remain at 37 degrees but will feel like 30 degrees. Wind gusts will get up to 17 MPH.
Steelers Remaining Schedule
- Week 15: @ Colts
- Week 16: vs. Bengals
- Week 17: @ Seahawks
- Week 18: vs. Ravens
Patriots Remaining Schedule
- Week 15: vs. Chiefs
- Week 16: @ Broncos
- Week 17: @ Bills
- Week 18: vs. Jets
What channel is Thursday Night Football on?
Thursday Night Football airs on Amazon Prime Video, which requires a subscription to Amazon Prime. A free 30-day trial is offered for Amazon Prime.
Remaining Thursday Night Football Schedule for 2023:
Week
Match-Up
15
Chargers @ Raiders
16
Saints @ Rams
17
Jets @ Browns
There is no Thursday Night Football in Week 18.