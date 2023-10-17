Who is Playing Thursday Night Football Week 7 & How to Watch
Another week of NFL action is set to begin with Thursday Night Football! This week's match-up will pit the 3-3 New Orleans Saints against the 4-2 Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Saints are coming off a disappointing loss to the Houston Texans where they missed two field goals. Before that, they handed Bill Belichick the second-worst loss of his New England Patriots coaching career.
The Jaguars are coming off three straight wins, with their most recent victory being a thrashing of the Indianapolis Colts. This was despite spending two weeks in London during which they took down the Atlanta Falcons and Buffalo Bills.
Last year was the first year that Thursday Night Football moved to Amazon Prime and now we're in year two of the experiment. The games haven't exactly been thrilling but hey, teams only have a few days to prepare so what does the league expect?
Who is playing on Thursday Night Football in Week 7?
It'll be the Saints hosting the Jaguars.
Who won the last matchup between the Saints and Jaguars?
The Saints own a 5-2-0 record against the Jaguars and have won the last four meetings between the two. The latest matchup took place on October 13, 2019, which resulted in a 13-6 Saints victory.
Saints next 5 games
- Week 8: @ Colts
- Week 9: vs. Bears
- Week 10: @ Vikings
- Week 11: BYE
- Week 12: @ Falcons
Jaguars next 5 games
- Week 8: @ Steelers
- Week 9: BYE
- Week 10: vs. 49ers
- Week 11: vs. Titans
- Week 12: @ Texans
What channel is Thursday Night Football on?
Thursday Night Football airs on Amazon Prime Video. If you're in-market for one of the teams playing, it'll be on one of your local affiilate stations.
How do I get Amazon Prime Video?
Amazon Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership.
Are there any free trials for Amazon Prime?
Yes, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime.
Saints Local Radio Broadcast for TNF Game
The Saints radio broadcast can be listened to on WWL 870-AM/105.3 FM, according to the Saints' official website.
Jaguars Local Radio Broadcast for TNF Game
The flagship radio broadcast for the Jaguars can be listened to on WJXL AM 1010 or FM 92.5, according to the Jaguars' official website.
Remaining Thursday Night Football Schedule for 2023:
- Week 8: Buccaneers @ Bills
- Week 9: Titans @ Steelers
- Week 10: Panthers @ Bears
- Week 11: Bengals @ Ravens
- Week 12: Dolphins @ Jets (Black Friday)
- Week 13: Seahawks @ Cowboys
- Week 14: Patriots @ Steelers
- Week 15: Chargers @ Raiders
- Week 16: Saints @ Rams
- Week 17: Jets @ Browns