Who is Playing Thursday Night Football Week 8 & How to Watch
Week 8 kicks off on Thursday night with the Buffalo Bills hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both teams are coming off heartbreaking losses, as the Bills fell to the then-one-win Patriots while the Bucs also dropped a divisional game, losing a close one to the Falcons.
This match-up will pit two teams with .500 records or better against each other. If the Bills win, they can still catch up to the Dolphins in the AFC East and fend off the feisty Jets. If the Bucs win, they'll still be in the NFC South race.
Who is playing on Thursday Night Football in Week 8?
The Bills are hosting the Buccaneers.
Who won the last matchup between the Bills and Buccaneers?
These two squared off in December 2021 with the Buccaneers winning the game in overtime. Tampa Bay leads the series 8-4-0 and the teams have rotated wins over the past five match-ups dating back to 2005, according to The Football Database.
Odds for Bills vs. Buccaneers
Per FanDuel, the Bills are favored by 7.5 points with a moneyline of -390. The Bucs have a moneyline of +310 and the over/under is set at 42.5.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Weather for Bills vs. Buccaneers
According to Weather.com, the temperature for Thursday Night Football should be around 61 degrees with cloudy skies and winds between 10 and 15 MPH.
Bills next 5 games
- Week 9: @ Bengals (SNF)
- Week 10: vs. Broncos (MNF)
- Week 11: vs. Jets
- Week 12: @ Eagles
- Week 13: BYE
Buccaneers next 5 games
- Week 9: @ Texans
- Week 10: vs. Titans
- Week 11: @ 49ers
- Week 12: vs. Colts
- Week 13: vs. Panthers
What channel is Thursday Night Football on?
Thursday Night Football will air on Amazon Prime Video. It'll also be on one of your local affiliate stations if you're in the Buffalo or Tampa Bay market.
How do I get Amazon Prime Video?
If you have an Amazon Prime membership, then congratulations -- You can access Amazon Prime Video.
Are there any free trials for Amazon Prime?
Yes! There's a free 30-day trial for Amazon Prime.
Remaining Thursday Night Football Schedule for 2023:
Week
Match-up
9
Titans @ Steelers
10
Panthers @ Bears
11
Bengals @ Ravens
12
Dolphins @ Jets (Black Friday)
13
Seahawks @ Cowboys
14
Patriots @ Steelers
15
Chargers @ Raiders
16
Saints @ Rams
17
Jets @ Browns