Who is Playing Thursday Night Football Week 9 & How to Watch
Week 9 kicks off with Thursday Night Football in a clash of AFC foes. Here's all of the info you need for Thursday Night Football.
Who is playing on Thursday Night Football in Week 9?
The 4-3 Pittsburgh Steelers are hosting the 3-4 Tennessee Titans. The Steelers are coming off a close loss to the Jaguars but they're still tied for second place in the competitive AFC North. Pittsburgh needs to win this week to stay above .500 and remain in the hunt for the division title. A loss drops them to .500 and might put them in the cellar of the division.
The Titans, led by rookie quarterback Will Levis who was making his NFL debut, blew out the Atlanta Falcons while Levis tossed for four touchdowns. The Titans haven't been very good so far this season but maybe Levis is going to help them turn a corner and compete for a playoff spot. A win this week would put them at .500 and right back in the thick of things. A loss, however, would make earning a playoff berth trickier.
Steelers vs. Titans history
According to The Football Database, the Steelers lead this series 48-32-0 and have won the last four match-ups. The most recent match-up was held in December 2021 with the Steelers winning 19-13.
Steelers vs. Titans odds
FanDuel has the Steelers favored by 3 points with a moneyline of -156 while Tennessee's moneyline sits at +132. The over/under is set at 36.5 points.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Steelers vs. Titans weather
According to Weather.com, the high for Thursday in Pittsburgh is projected to be around 50 degrees. The nighttime temperature should be around 36 degrees with a few clouds and winds between 5 and 10 MPH.
Steelers next 5 games
- Week 10: vs. Packers
- Week 11: @ Browns
- Week 12: @ Bengals
- Week 13: vs. Cardinals
- Week 14: vs. Patriots
Titans next 5 games
- Week 10: @ Buccaneers
- Week 11: @ Jaguars
- Week 12: vs. Panthers
- Week 13: vs. Colts
- Week 14: @ Dolphins (MNF)
What channel is Thursday Night Football on?
Thursday Night Football can be viewed on Amazon Prime. If you live in or near the Pittsburgh or Nashville areas, the game will be aired on a local affiliate channel.
How do I get Amazon Prime Video?
You'll need an Amazon Prime subscription in order to access Amazon Prime Video.
Are there any free trials for Amazon Prime?
There sure is! Amazon Prime has a free 30-day trial.
Remaining Thursday Night Football Schedule for 2023:
Week
Match-Up
10
Panthers @ Bears
11
Bengals @ Ravens
12
Dolphins @ Jets (Black Friday)
13
Seahawks @ Cowboys
14
Patriots @ Steelers
15
Chargers @ Raiders
16
Saints @ Rams
17
Jets @ Browns
There is no Thursday Night Football game in Week 18.