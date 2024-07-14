Who's in the Cincinnati Bengals Ring of Honor?
Like many teams across the NFL, the Cincinnati Bengals have a Ring of Honor is order to celebrate and acknowledge some of the greatest players in franchise history. Cincinnati's Ring of Honor is relatively new, as it was started in 2021.
According to the team's official website, the Bengals Ring of Honor "Represents the best of the best. It recognizes former players, coaches and individuals who have played a significant role in the franchise's history."
Pro Football Hall of Fame members are automatically inducted in Cincinnati's R.O.H, while other additional qualifications include Pro Bowls, team records and individual achievements. New inductees into the Ring of Honor are voted on by Bengals season ticket members and suite holders.
Members of the Bengals Ring of Honor
So, who is officially in Cincinnati's Ring of Honor? As it stands currently, there have been eight inductees. They are:
- Anthony Muñoz (1980–1992)
- Paul Brown (Owner, 1968-1991)
- Ken Anderson (1971–1986)
- Ken Riley (1969–1983)
- Willie Anderson (1996–2007)
- Isaac Curtis (1973–1984)
- Boomer Esiason (1984–1992, 1997)
- Chad Johnson (2001–2010)
Current Bengals with R.O.H. potential
A couple of current Bengals players could eventually be added to the team's Ring of Honor.
Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has been downright dynamic during his first three seasons with the Bengals. Chase had over 1,000 yards in all three seasons, and he's already a three-time Pro Bowler. He still has a long way to go, but if he continues to play at such an elite level for an extended time, Chase could easily be added to the team's Ring of Honor one day.
Similarly, the man who throws the ball to Chase -- quarterback Joe Burrow -- should also have a strong case. Over his first four seasons, Burrow led the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance, was named to a Pro Bowl and was also named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2021. He's also put up some serious stats. The LSU product already has over 14,000 passing yards and 97 touchdowns to his name, despite missing some serious time during his first four campaigns due to injury issues.
If Burrow can continue to produce at such a high level and stay out on the field, he'll be a R.O.H. shoe-in.