Why Chase Brown has the potential to be a breakout star for Bengals in 2024
This offseason, the Cincinnati Bengals refurbished their running back room in the hopes of getting more production and speed. After a rookie season of minimal opportunity, yet glimpses of what could be, second-year running back Chase Brown could be a key focal point in one of the best and most talented offenses in the entire NFL in 2024.
When the Bengals traded Joe Mixon to the Houston Texans earlier this offseason, they went out and signed Zach Moss, who had a career year for the Indianapolis Colts last season. Moss will be a factor in this offense without question. However, Brown continues to fly under the radar across the NFL landscape, and he could be destined to break out.
Looking to build off a promising rookie campaign
During his rookie season, Brown got his name noticed on December 10th against the Colts, where he caught a screen pass along the line of scrimmage and took it 54 yards to the end zone. He reached an impressive top speed of 22.05 mph on the play, making him the 2nd fastest ball carrier in the league in 2023.
Brown started the first quarter of his rookie campaign on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, but after he returned, he slowly crept more and more into the rotation at running back, and that is one of the main reasons why the Bengals felt comfortable enough moving on from Mixon, knowing they have a high-motor back in Brown alongside newcomer Moss.
In 12 games as a rookie, Brown totaled 335 total yards (179 rushing, 156 receiving) on just 44 attempts. His speed, agility, and ability to hit the hole and not avoid contact make him a serious threat out of the backfield.
Brown's second-level speed is as good as any other running back in the league; he just needs to be able to get to that point and receive the opportunity to do so. If you are looking for a player to keep an eye on in black-and-orange this coming season, it might just be Chase Brown.