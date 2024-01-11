Why is there no Thursday Night Football this week?
NFL fans have grown accustomed to turning on Amazon Prime on Thursday nights and seeing a game taking place. Why isn't there one this week?
Well, the regular season concluded this past weekend and that means that this weekend, the NFL playoffs will begin! Because Thursday night games tend to be ruled as a major disadvantage due to having to play on a short week, the NFL is wise not to schedule any playoff games on Thursday nights.
Instead, the playoff festivities will kick off on Saturday afternoon with the AFC South champion Houston Texans hosting the Cleveland Browns. The Kansas City Chiefs host the Miami Dolphins later that evening, airing exclusively on Peacock.
The playoffs will have a Monday night game during Super Wild Card Weekend and it'll be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Philadelphia Eagles. The following week, there will only be games on Saturday and Sunday.
Not only is there no Thursday night game this week but there won't be another one for the rest of the NFL season.