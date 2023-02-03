Why isn't Joe Burrow playing in the Pro Bowl?
For the first time in his career, Joe Burrow is a Pro Bowl quarterback and isn't playing on Super Bowl Sunday. That should result in him making his first-ever Pro Bowl appearance then, right?
Wrong.
It was announced on Tuesday that Burrow wouldn't be participating in the Pro Bowl and that Raiders quarterback Derek Carr would be taking his place. It's hilarious that Carr was named an alternate when he was benched for the final two games of the 2022 season but that's a story for a different day.
So, why isn't Joe Burrow playing in the Pro Bowl then?
There hasn't been an official reason listed for why Burrow isn't playing in the Pro Bowl, which, to me, would indicate that he simply wasn't interested in participating. Normally, however, players sit out due to any kind of injury that they don't want to make worse. Burrow appeared to have hurt his wrist in the AFC Championship Game but not much has been said about it since the loss.
Burrow was originally named to the Pro Bowl along with Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen as his AFC counterparts. The original alternates were Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, and Lamar Jackson, all of whom were unavailable due to injuries. That leaves the AFC with Carr, Trevor Lawrence, and Tyler Huntley. That's right, a backup made the Pro Bowl!
I don't blame Burrow for not wanting to partake in the Pro Bowl festivities, though it does seem like the NFL is trying to spice up the event a little more this year. There will no longer be a contact football game. Instead, there will be flag football, dodgeball, and other skill competitions.
Ja'Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson will be the only two players representing the Bengals this weekend.