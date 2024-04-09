Why Tyler Boyd might not sign new contract until after 2024 NFL Draft
The NFL appears to be in a bit of a holding pattern right now when it comes to free agency. Deals were getting signed at a frenetic pace at the onset of free agency, but the signings have slowed to a crawl recently.
There's a couple of reasons for this. First, many of the top free agents on the market have already signed new deals, and those are the guys who usually require urgency when it comes to signing due to overall interest. Also, the 2024 NFL Draft is rapidly approaching, and at this point many teams could be waiting to see what they end up doing in the draft before adding more free agents.
Typically, teams will assesses the roster and identify needs prior to the draft, and then they'll do the same thing afterwards. It's at this point that teams often add additional free agents to fill out the roster. That brings us to veteran wide receiver Tyler Boyd, who has yet to sign a new deal in free agency after spending the first eight seasons of his career as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals.
At this point, it seems possible -- even likely -- that Boyd won't ink a new deal until after the draft, when teams could look to solidify their receiver room with an experienced veteran. In fact, Boyd was recently listed as a player who should wait until after the draft to sign.
From Bleacher Report:
"Primarily a slot wideout, Tyler Boyd is unlikely to ink an eight-figure deal. Yet he could draw interest from playoff-contending teams that need a receiver to line up on the inside in three-receiver sets. . . . Boyd may have a smaller market than Odell Beckham Jr, who's built a stronger reputation, but teams may reach out to him after the draft with a decent offer because he's reliable in terms of availability (he hasn't missed multiple games in a season since 2018) with steady production."
Boyd, 29, definitely still has some gas left in the tank, and he's already reportedly drawn interest from several teams including the Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions, and the San Francisco 49ers, among others. It will be interesting to see where he ultimately lands.