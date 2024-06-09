Wide receiver named Bengals 'make-or-break' candidate for 2024
Every player in the NFL will have something to play for when they step on the field next season, but some have more at stake than others. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was recently listed as a "make-or-break" candidate for the 2024 campaign by NFL.com as a result of his current contract situation.
The provided point is basically that how Higgins plays in 2024 will go a long way towards determining his next contract in the league. If Higgins and the Bengals don't agree on a long-term extension by mid-July, the star receiver will be eligible for free agency next offseason.
From NFL.com:
". . . Higgins and the Bengals have until the July 15 deadline to work out a multi-year agreement, but it sure seems like he’s going to be playing on the tag this season. The topic has already inspired debate regarding Higgins’ motivations if he’s dinged up at some point in the coming campaign, and whether he’ll take it easy to protect his long-term health over risking injury to help the Bengals.
"Detractors might point to Higgins’ output in 2023, when he set career lows in games played (12), receptions (42), receiving yards (656) and receiving touchdowns (five), but that cannot be discussed without also noting Higgins spent a large chunk of the year without a healthy Joe Burrow. Now that Burrow is back, everything is on the line for Higgins, who can earn plenty of money with a big season ... or damage his earning power by failing to produce."
The important thing for Higgins in 2024 is to control what he can control. He can't control his contract situation, but he can control how he plays out on the field, and if he has a stellar season in 2024 it will only help him when it comes time to sign a new contract -- either with the Bengals or another team -- next year.