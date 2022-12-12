Winners and losers from Bengals' impressive Week 14 win vs Browns
The Cincinnati Bengals continue to rock and roll and this time they did so against a team who has knocked them around over the past few years. Cincinnati took down the Cleveland Browns by a final score of 23-10 and continues to lurk in the AFC North title race with the Ravens still technically ahead of them due to that pesky Week 5 result.
With another game in the books, let's check out the winners and losers from this 23-10 victory. Let's get the negativity out of the way first by discussing the losers from this one.
Losers
La'el Collins
It's not hard to see why Collins ended up in the loser's section this week. The first-year Bengal had three penalties on the day with one of those negating a play that went for positive yardage for the good guys.
Most Bengals fans would probably admit to being disappointed with Collins and while he's looked better in recent weeks, this game was a bit rough for him.
Drue Chrisman
The first-year punter took a shot early in the game that allowed the Bengals offense to come back onto the field and go on to score a touchdown. Unfortunately, Chrisman didn't look the same afterwards and his lowlight of the day was sailing a punt a whopping 25 yards down the field. It reminded fans of Kevin Huber near the end of his time as the punter.
Chrisman has looked good since taking over for Huber but this game was easily his weakest.
Winners
Cam Taylor-Britt
The rookie second-rounder looked really good on Sunday, notching six tackles and two pass breakups. The most impressive moment for Taylor-Britt was the Browns' final offensive possession where the Nebraska product was targeted twice while covering Browns WR1 Amari Cooper and held his own.
As Paul Dehner mentions in the tweet above, Taylor-Britt broke up the key fourth-down pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones to ice the game. He looked like the real deal on this drive.
D.J. Reader
How glad are the Bengals to have Reader back in the lineup? He finished the day with five tackles, one QB hit, and one pass breakup, which came at a pivotal moment.
Reader batted down Deshaun Watson's third-down pass that led to Cleveland kicking a field goal instead of having a first-down. Reader is a huge piece on defense and this game was a game of highlights for him.
Ja'Marr Chase
Even with both Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins not playing, Chase continued to put together a highlight reel. He finished the game with 10 catches for 119 yards and a touchdown even with the Browns defense double-teaming him in the first half.
The highlight for Chase in this game was obviously when he caught a touchdown pass from Joe Burrow where he never even saw the football come his way. This dude is just incredible and he showed that even when he's the only receiving threat, he'll still make the other team pay.
Trenton Irwin
Irwin has been a fun story this season and made his presence known in this game. He was propelled into the WR2/3 role when Boyd and Higgins didn't return to the field and made the Browns pay with an incredible touchdown catch off of a flea flicker.
The play went for 45 yards and gave Irwin his second career touchdown. He finished the day with two catches for 58 yards and a touchdown. He might end up being the WR4 that the Bengals have needed all season long.
Joe Burrow
Last but most certainly not least is Burrow, who threw for 239 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception while rushing for 10 yards. He didn't have three of his best weapons but it didn't matter. Burrow got the job done and that's why he's an obvious entry on the winner's list this week.
Which Bengals do you think deserved to make this list whether it was as a winner or a loser?