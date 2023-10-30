A lot of winners and only 1 loser in Bengals' Week 8 win vs. 49ers
- Guess who for the loser?
- Burrow, Chase, and Wilson among the winners
Winners
Run Game
After a rough start to the season, we finally saw the run game show what it could look like. Joe Mixon rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown while Burrow added 43 yards on the ground. The team as a whole rushed for 134 yards on 27 carries and averaged 5.0 yards a carry.
Logan Wilson
Not only did the third-round linebacker out of Wyoming notch double-digit tackles but he also had an interception of Brock Purdy that basically iced the game. Fellow linebacker Germaine Pratt also picked off Purdy, so it was a good day for the Bengals linebackers.
Only 1 penalty
In past games, there was definitely some sloppiness from the Bengals but not this week. When the final whistle blew, the Bengals had only committed one penalty while the 49ers committed five.
Red Zone efficiency
The Bengals had five trips in the red zone and converted on four of those trips. The one time they didn't come away with points was when Irv Smith fumbled the football, otherwise they'd likely have gone a perfect 5-for-5. This is a good sign for the rest of the season because when the Bengals get into the red zone, they're leaving with points. It's not like that for every team (just ask the Chiefs).
Overall, this was a big win for the Bengals. Up next, they'll face the Buffalo Bills, who are going to be motivated to come into Paycor Stadium and hand the Stripes a loss after the Bengals ended their season earlier this year.