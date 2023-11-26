Zac Taylor is confident in Jake Browning despite Week 12 loss
The Cincinnati Bengals have lost three straight games and this was their first loss in the Jake Browning era of Bengals football. Hopefully, the Browning era doesn't extend past this season but with Joe Burrow out, Browning is the guy the Bengals are leaning on to lead the offense.
Browning wasn't terrible in his first-ever NFL start, throwing for over 220 yards and a touchdown but he also threw a bad interception and took some unnecessary sacks. He definitely held onto the ball too long and that can't happen.
That being said, Browning wasn't the sole reason why the Bengals lost this game to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The run game was non-existent and the defense couldn't slow down what had been a terrible Steelers offense. This just wasn't a game that the Bengals were destined to win but Zac Taylor believes that Browning can lead this team to better days.
Zac Taylor: "We have all the confidence in the world in Jake [Browning]."
Browning joined the Bengals practice squad in 2021 and was elevated to the backup quarterback spot after he beat out Trevor Siemian in the preseason. This was Browning's first NFL start and he looked okay but there were definitely moments he could have been better.
I knew that Browning wouldn't be benched after one game but you'll start to hear more Bengals fans clamor for A.J. McCarron as the losses start to pile up. This is a tough situation for any team to be in and the Bengals have to try to make the best out of a bad situation.