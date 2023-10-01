Zac Taylor explains why Bengals kept Joe Burrow on field amidst blowout
Burrow was still playing despite the Bengals losing 27-3 in the fourth quarter
The Cincinnati Bengals got clobbered in Nashville by the Tennessee Titans and are now 1-3 on the year. What once started as a season with Super Bowl aspirations has now turned into potentially a lost season. Zac Taylor is going to receive his fair share of criticism following this game and rightfully so.
The Bengals were down 27-3 in the fourth quarter with no hope of coming back but yet, Joe Burrow was still in the game. Burrow, who has been battling a calf injury and then a sore arm early in the game, was still out there trying to get something going on offense.
There are times when teams need to recognize that it isn't their day and bench the key starters. Burrow is not only the quarterback of the team but he's the highest-paid player in the league. He didn't need to be out there when the team was down 24 points.
So, why was he then? Taylor explained why to the media following the troublesome loss.
Zac Taylor says Bengals were trying to come back and win the game
Look, I get the competitive nature here but this Bengals offense isn't the same as the past two years. Burrow is clearly injured and by putting him out there down 24 points, you only risk further injury to the team's most important player. Keeping Burrow out there -- even if he wanted to be out there -- was irresponsible.
At this point, Bengals fans need to start panicking. The Ravens are now 3-1 and look like the class of the AFC North, the Browns are 2-2 with a great defense, and the Steelers are bad but at least their defense can make key stops when called upon.
The Bengals don't have a good enough offense or a good enough defense to hang with this division this year, especially not at 1-3.