Zac Taylor gives Bengals fans the worst possible update on Joe Burrow's injury
This is not a good day for Cincinnati Bengals fans. Zac Taylor spoke to the media on Friday afternoon and said that Burrow suffered an acute injury. He tore a ligament in his wrist that will require surgery and Burrow is potentially going to miss the rest of the season.
This is a brutal blow for Burrow and the Bengals' Super Bowl hopes. The team is now 5-5, at the bottom of the division, and without their franchise quarterback.
It'll be Jake Browning at quarterback for the Bengals moving forward and while he had some decent moments on Thursday night, he doesn't give this team the same skills that Burrow does. Even with Burrow, the Bengals were only able to get one win in the conference and the defense hasn't shown us enough to believe they can get the team into the playoffs.
This is a disappointing season for a team that had Super Bowl aspirations entering the year. Heartbreaking.
