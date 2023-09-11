Zac Taylor isn't worried about the Bengals after rough Week 1 outing
The Bengals lost 24-3 to the Browns to move to 0-1
The Cincinnati Bengals had a rough start to the season, falling 24-3 to the Cleveland Browns and sitting at 0-1 for the second straight year. Head coach Zac Taylor isn't panicking, though.
When speaking to the media on Monday afternoon, Taylor reiterated that there's "a lot of confidence in the room" that things will turn around offensively. The offense was terrible in the season opener with Joe Burrow throwing for just 82 yards and getting removed from the game late in the fourth quarter.
After the game on Sunday, Taylor was asked what his message to his team was and he said that this isn't the team they're going to be this year. It's not hard to believe that either, as the Bengals have been slow starters during these past few seasons and then figured it out when it mattered most and made deep playoff runs.
Zac Taylor isn't panicking and neither should Bengals fans
Not panicking has been a theme amongst the Bengals coaches and players in recent days, as Joe Burrow shared a similar sentiment when speaking to the media on Sunday afternoon.
The Bengals might have gotten embarrassed to open up the regular season but this is one game out of a possible 20 games on the schedule. To overreact or panic about one game, especially a Week 1 match-up against a division rival who's had your number, would be silly.
No it's not fun watching the Bengals come out flailing in the first few weeks of the season but it's not about how you start, it's about how you finish. Trust in Zac Taylor, Joe Burrow, and the rest of the Bengals organization to right the ship and come back swinging.