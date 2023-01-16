Zac Taylor leads the NFL in an incredible stat
The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round and the win helped put Zac Taylor in a very impressive category.
Per Jay Morrison, "Taylor is now tied for the NFL's best postseason winning percentage since the 1970 merger".
As Morrison notes, Taylor is 4-1 in the postseaso, giving him an .800 winning percentage. He is tied with Don McCafferty, who led the Baltimore Colts to the Super Bowl during the 1970 season. Taylor can pass McCafferty with a win over Buffalo in the divisional round next weekend.
If you told Bengals fans that Taylor would hold this distinction prior to the 2021 season, they probably would have laughed at you. Taylor entered the 2021 season with just six wins under his belt but the Bengals have come a long way since then.
This is one of those stats that doesn't seem as important without a Super Bowl title but it's still a cool accomplishment for Zac Taylor, who had a very rocky start to his head coaching tenure.