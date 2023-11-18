Zac Taylor sticks up for Logan Wilson after he was accused of being a dirty player
Wilson's hit on Mark Andrews was heavily scrutinized
The Cincinnati Bengals have had a tough time recently, as they lost Joe Burrow for the season. Before that news came about, there was a lot of criticism pointed at Logan Wilson for his hit on Mark Andrews that ended up sidelining the star tight end for the rest of the season.
The biggest finger-pointing seemed to come from Ian Rapoport, who tweeted that Wilson was responsible for injuries to Andrews, Lamar Jackson, and Odell Beckham Jr.
Rapoport was making an observation but he probably could have phrased it better. Kirk Herbstreit also had some choice words for Wilson on the broadcast, saying that Wilson went into a tackle with bad intentions. It didn't set well with Bengals fans or Zac Taylor.
When speaking to the media on Friday to discuss Burrow's injury, Taylor stuck around to address what had been said about Wilson. Taylor said that Wilson plays the game the right way and expressed disappointment toward those saying otherwise.
Say what you will about Taylor as a coach but you can't deny that he has his players' backs. He didn't have to address this during the press conference but he did because Wilson is his player and he's going to have his back. Not all coaches would do that.