Zac Taylor provides injury updates on Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins, and more
The Cincinnati Bengals have been bitten by the injury bug this season and it's led to them sitting at 5-6 and on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoff picture. Joe Burrow is out for the year, Tee Higgins has missed multiple games with a hamstring injury, Cam Taylor-Britt suffered a concussion in Week 11, and Logan Wilson went down near the end of the Week 12 game.
Zac Taylor provided updates on all four players as the Bengals enter Week 13 and prepare for the Jaguars on Monday Night Football. He started with Burrow, mentioning that the quarterback was in surgery and Taylor expected a full recovery.
Regarding Higgins, Taylor said that he's been working with the trainers and they'd see where he's at. He's missed the last two games and missed a game earlier in the season as well. Taylor said that Wilson has an ankle spain and they'd monitor his progression.
Lastly, Taylor said that Higgins, Taylor-Britt, and Wilson all have a chance to play next Monday night in Jacksonville. The Bengals benefit from a longer week and maybe they'll be able to get all of these key contributors back out on the field. It could go a long way for them when they've been injury-riddled throughout the season.