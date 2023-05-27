Where does Zac Taylor rank among all of Sean McVay's coaching tree?
Following the 2018 season, the Cincinnati Bengals moved on from their long-time head coach Marvin Lewis. That meant that in 2019, they were in search of a new head coach for the first time since they hired Lewis back in 2003. That hire was Zac Taylor, who worked under Sean McVay in 2018.
Taylor was the Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks coach during the 2018 season. That 2018 season was a magical one for the Rams, as they made it to the Super Bowl only to come up short against the New England Patriots.
Despite being young (he's 37 years old, as of this writing), McVay has already put together a pretty impressive coaching tree. Taylor is a part of that coaching tree but who else is?
Let's take a look at every NFL head coach from the McVay coaching tree and evaluate how they've done thus far.
All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference
Raheem Morris
The most recent member of the Sean McVay coaching tree to get a head coaching gig elsewhere was Raheem Morris, who served as the Rams' defensive coordinator in 2021 and 2022 and was hired by the Houston Texans this offseason to be their next head coach.
It's worth noting that Morris coached the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons before he worked with McVay in Los Angeles but he still fits the bill here so I'm including him. While Morris has coached before, we don't know how much he's learned in recent years and if that experience will help him lead the Texans back to the playoffs, or at least toward being relevant.
The Texans are quite the dumpster fire right now but Morris and the front office have made some aggressive moves in the offseason. They landed C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr. at picks 2 and 3 in the 2023 draft so if both of those guys play well, they're on the right track.
We can't say much else about Morris because he hasn't coached a game for the Texans quite yet. Some might not consider him to be a true member of the McVay coaching tree but he got the Texans job because of what he did as a member of McVay's staff so I included him in this post.