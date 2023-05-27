Where does Zac Taylor rank among all of Sean McVay's coaching tree?
Kevin O'Connell
Kevin O'Connell served as the Rams' offensive coordinator for two years (2020 and 2021) and did well in the role. The Rams offense finished in the top 10 in points scored and total yards during the 2021 season and that was all teams needed to see to be interested in the former San Diego State quarterback. It didn't hurt that O'Connell's Rams won the Super Bowl that season as well, proving he could lead an offense under the brightest of lights.
O'Connell was hired by the Minnesota Vikings for their vacant head coach position the following offseason and got off to an impressive start as a coach.
In his first year on the job, O'Connell helped lead the Vikings to a 13-4 record. His Vikings were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the New York Giants but Vikings fans have to feel pretty good about this hire.
O'Connell got a ton out of Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson and it feels like once he gets to pick his quarterback, we'll know if he can stick around for the long term.