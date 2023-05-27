Where does Zac Taylor rank among all of Sean McVay's coaching tree?
Brandon Staley
We don't see defensive coordinators sought out for head coaching jobs as much these days but Brandon Staley did such a good job with the Rams' defense in 2020 (they allowed the fewest points and yards that year) that it was hard for the Los Angeles Chargers to pass on hiring him as their new leading man.
Staley has led the Chargers to back-to-back winning seasons but they only reached the playoffs in one of those seasons. LA got off to a huge lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Wild Card round but melted down and allowed the Jaguars to escape with a win. Surprisingly, Staley held onto his job.
Staley is an aggressive coach and has his offense go for it more on fourth downs. Sometimes that's a smart decision and other times, it comes back to haunt him. Having Justin Herbert as his quarterback helps Staley but if the Chargers disappoint again in 2023, it feels as though Staley could end up back with McVay as a member of the other Los Angeles team's coaching staff.