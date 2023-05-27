Where does Zac Taylor rank among all of Sean McVay's coaching tree?
Matt LaFleur
While Matt LaFleur wasn't working with Sean McVay when he was hired by the Green Bay Packers, he still spent the 2017 season as the Rams' offensive coordinator. That was McVay's first year as a head coach and he and the rest of his staff helped the Rams reach the playoffs for the first time since 2004.
With LaFleur as offensive coordinator, the Rams offense scored the most points in the league in 2017 and put up top-10 yardage totals. It was a far-cry from the weak offenses the Rams had put on the field in the decade before that.
LaFleur moved on to Tennessee in 2018 and while the Titans offense didn't look all that impressive, he was hired by the Packers in 2019. The hire was a bit of a surprise considering the Titans finished the season in the bottom five when it came to points scored. That's why LaFleur is more associated with McVay and his coaching tree.
Since joining the Packers, LaFleur has led them to the playoffs three times and nearly had a perfect 4-0 record before his guys flamed out in the final game of the 2022 season to finish 8-9.
The real test with LaFleur begins this year, as he won't have Aaron Rodgers to run his offense anymore. How will he fare with Jordan Love out there instead of the future Hall of Fame quarterback?