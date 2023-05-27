Where does Zac Taylor rank among all of Sean McVay's coaching tree?
Zac Taylor
It didn't start well for Zac Taylor in Cincinnati, as his team won a mere two games in 2019 and he appeared to not be ready for the task of being a head coach. Fortunately, the Bengals posting the worst record that year led to them earning the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft where they snagged Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow with the top pick.
Having Burrow didn't help too much in 2020 as the Bengals only won four games under Taylor's tutelage. Entering the 2021 season, Taylor was very much on the hot seat but those talks have been put to rest since he coached the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance that season where he lost to none other than Sean McVay.
The Bengals made it to the AFC Championship Game again in the 2022 season but came up short this time. While Taylor's job isn't in jeopardy anymore, a lot of people would point to Burrow as the reason the team is successful now and not Taylor's coaching.
When looking at Taylor's coaching career compared to other members of the McVay coaching tree, he's the only one who can say he's coached in a Super Bowl. Does that make him the cream of the crop here? We'll have to see how these next few years go before determining who is the best of this bunch.