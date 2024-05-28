Zac Taylor reacts to Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins skipping OTAs
There were several notable absences at the onset of Cincinnati's OTAs, including Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Sheldon Rankins and Trent Brown, but Bengals head coach Zac Taylor isn't concerned.
"I think that they'll get the work in at the necessary time," Taylor said of the absences. "We have a high turnout for voluntary workouts. I told the guys I understand it's voluntary. I appreciate them showing up the guys who don't are still working hard elsewhere. And they'll be back at the right times. And so the beauty is we know those guys, we know what they're about and who can focus when it's time to come back."
Taylor also provided a promising update on quarterback Joe Burrow, who has been present at the team's voluntary workouts so far this offseason.
"I feel really good about where he's at," Taylor said about Burrow. "I didn't set the bar for expectations. He's been accurate. He's been on time. He's thrown it with great velocity and power. You'd have to ask him what he thinks of his performance, exactly. But I like what I see right now."
While Higgins' absence isn't especially surprising since his unhappiness with his current contract has been well-documented throughout the offseason, it does seem odd that two new veteran additions in Rankins and Brown both decided against participating in the activities where they could get acclimated with their new teammates. But again, Taylor isn't worried.
"They have the information, so I know that they're staying on top of it," Taylor said. "And when they get here and are able to get those reps, I know that those two guys are vets and they'll be in a real good spot."
Again, these OTAs are voluntary, so players don't have to go. It will be a different story at Cincinnati's mandatory minicamp, which is set to run from June 11-13.