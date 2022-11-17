Zac Taylor reveals that the Bengals tried signing Larry Ogunjobi
The Cincinnati Bengals had to make difficult decisions this past offseason and after coming so close to winning the Super Bowl, they had to make sure they were making the right decisions.
Larry Ogunjobi was someone the Bengals had signed the previous offseason and he played well for them during his lone year in Cincinnati. The team had to decide if they wanted to make him or B.J. Hill a bigger priority in free agency. They went with Hill and Ogunjobi briefly signed with the Bears but failed his physical.
After hitting free agency once again, Ogunjobi ended up signing with the Steelers, who face Cincinnati on Sunday. When speaking to the media on Wednesday, head coach Zac Taylor revealed that the Bengals were interested in bringing back their star defensive player.
Zac Taylor wanted the Bengals to sign Larry Ogunjobi
It's not hard to see why Taylor wanted Ogunjobi back in a Bengals uniform. He was productive for the new-look defensive line and played a major role in that unit turning things around in a hurry.
When Hill played well in Ogunjobi's absence, it made sense that he was the bigger priority for the team in free agency. The Bengals did try to keep both players but when the Bears threw $40.5 million at Ogunjobi, obviously he was going to jump at that dough.
When the Bengals and Steelers squared off in Week 1, Ogunjobi had three tackles and one QB hit on Joe Burrow. Will he made more of an impact this time around?