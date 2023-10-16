Zac Taylor reveals the number one thing Bengals must fix during bye week
The Cincinnati Bengals are 3-3 entering their Week 7 bye. While they started off slow and are now back to .500, it's not all rainbows and sunshine with the Bengals as they enter their week off.
Head coach Zac Taylor spoke to the media on Monday following the Bengals' 17-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks and said that the number one thing his guys needed to fix was scoring points (or lack thereof).
"When you look at points scored, that's what's been disappointing", Taylor said and he's not wrong.
According to Team Rankings, the Bengals are tied with the Raiders for 27th in the league in points scored with 16.7. The only teams lower than them are the Falcons, Steelers, Patriots, and Giants.
Zac Taylor says the Bengals need to score more points
This might seem like a "Duh" type of statement from Coach Taylor but the team does need to fixate on getting better in this department. It's hard to win games if your team can't score and the Bengals were lucky that their defense stepped up to the plate in Sunday's win. Otherwise, they'd likely be 2-4 right now and their playoff chances would be slipping away.
The Bengals now have two weeks until they head to the Bay Area for a date with the 5-1 San Francisco 49ers. Hopefully, they use that time appropriately and can get their offense figured out. The schedule only gets tougher from here.