Zack Moss reveals why he picked Bengals over Cowboys in free agency
Moss is eager to play with some of the top-tier offensive talent in Cincinnati.
Running back Zack Moss had several suitors in free agency, including the Dallas Cowboys. Ultimately though, Moss ended up signing a two-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals.
During a recent appearance on Up and Adams, Moss explained why he picked Cincinnati over other options, like Dallas. The team's offensive approach and personnel were emphasized as determining factors.
"Cincy just made the most sense," Moss said. "From the structure of the offense and how the offense is played, and kind of the scheme of the offense and what they want to do. It's a lot of shotgun offense, a lot of inside zone gap scheme runs and things of that nature.
"It's hard to turn down a guy like [Joe] Burrow, guys like [Ja'Marr] Chase and [Tee] Higgins and just all the talent on both sides of the ball," he added. "It's so much space, that really intrigued me," Moss said. "Being able to play in a box when you only got six guys, maybe seven and if there's seven, it's kind of gonna be real hard for them defend the pass game. So it's just something that I was like very, very intrigued about and super excited to be a Bengal."
After putting together a career-best campaign in Indianapolis last season, Moss is expected to have a heavy workload replacing Joe Mixon in Cincinnati in 2024. Moss will join second-year runner Chase Brown in Cincinnati's new-look backfield, though Moss is clearly the more experienced player in the duo. Brown tallied just 44 attempts for 179 total yards as a rookie last season.
While the addition of Moss is a boon for the Bengals, missing out on him is tough for the Cowboys given the current state of their running back depth chart. Dallas lost Tony Pollard in free agency, and didn't sign any veteran backs to take his place. They now have a lack of experience at the position, and while they could still draft a back, there's little reason for fans in Dallas to feel good about what the Cowboys ground game will look like next season.