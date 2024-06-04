Zack Moss shares thoughts on replacing Joe Mixon in Cincinnati's backfield
Joe Mixon served as Cincinnati's lead back for the better part of the past seven seasons, and he became a fan favorite in the process. Now, Zack Moss will be tasked with filling Mixon's shoes, and he plans to do that be keeping his focus forward.
"I think it is big shoes to fill in that sense of things," Moss said of taking over for Mixon. "But like I said, my job is not to worry about the past and things like that, it's to go out there and do my job at a high level, and whatever my job looks like, that's what I'm trying to do and be as consistent as I can be at that."
The job of replacing Mixon's production won't fall squarely on Moss' shoulders, though, as second-year back Chase Brown is also expected to play a large role in Cincinnati's backfield. Moss thinks that the two backs complement each other well and thus will make things difficult for defenses.
"We're definitely two different types of backs," Moss said. "Like I said, he's crazy fast. But, you know, I think that will play a good role in the offense, keeps the defense on its feet, heels, whatever. And then, you get guys fresh all year long, things like that. So, like I said, I'm looking forward to continuing to build that chemistry.
". . . I mean, I'm looking forward to seeing a guy like Chase be able to do a lot of good things and continue to, you know, build himself throughout this league," he added. "And when it's my turn, I'll go out there and do the same things, and I think when you got two backs, it makes it a little easier."
Moss is coming off of the most productive campaign of his career as a member of the Colts last season, and he'll look to build off of that during his first year in Cincinnati.