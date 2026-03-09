Predicting 5 impact players the Bengals will sign in free agency

The offseason is in full swing as the NFL's free agency tampering period finally begins Monday, with the start of the 2026 league year on Wednesday marking when teams can officially put pen to paper and sign new players. It's a time of hope, change and for some organizations, urgency. One of those front offices under pressure to attack free agency is the Cincinnati Bengals, who will look to right the wrongs of the past three seasons and get Joe Burrow back to the playoffs.

No one will be surprised to hear that the Bengals have to improve their defense via both free agency and the draft this offseason. Defensive coordinator Al Golden's unit gave up a woeful 380.9 yards and 28.9 points per game, both of which ranked among the NFL's bottom three. Mike Brown and Co. will need to step outside of their comfort zone and spend big if they want their defense to stop wasting Burrow's prime.

Knowing the Bengals' front office and its antiquated ways -- such as a tendency to avoid handing out contracts with guaranteed money beyond the first year -- which free agents can fans realistically expect to come to Cincinnati? Find out below which players the Bengals could reasonably acquire when negotiations begin on Monday.

Coby Bryant (S, Seahawks)

With tons of young talent, the Bengals secondary is perhaps its strongest unit on defense. Safety Jordan Battle and cornerbacks Dax Hill and DJ Turner II are all candidates to sign extensions this offseason and secure their longterm futures in Cincinnati. That being said, there is nobody currently on the roster who Golden can feel comfortable with as the starter opposite Battle.

Given the money they're likely to spend on extending their in-house secondary players, it wouldn't be a shock to see the Bengals address their safety position by bringing in a cheap veteran and drafting another within the first three rounds. It's what the front office would usually do. But if the Bengals are truly in win-now mode, they can't take any half measures this time around.

Seattle Seahawks defensive back Coby Bryant is still relatively new to the safety position -- he transitioned from cornerback in 2024 -- but has excelled in a small sample size. En route to their eventual Super Bowl win, Bryant grabbed four interceptions for Seattle last year. In addition to his ballhawking abilities, the 26-year-old safety's versatility to make an impact at other positions such as nickel cornerback would allow Golden to be far more creative with his coverages.

Beyond his on-field production, Bryant would also bring the experience of a Super Bowl champion, something that could go a long way for a defense filled with young players who haven't been part of a winning culture since becoming pros. And while Bryant is not quite a hometown kid like Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook, he was born in Cleveland, Ohio and played college ball at the University of Cincinnati, so there could be a certain level of familiarity there that makes the Bengals an appealing option. He should certainly be cheaper than Cook.

Projected Contract: 3 years, $37.5M ($12.5M per year)

Leo Chenal (LB, Chiefs)

The Bengals had one of the worst linebacker units ever in 2025, and that's not hyperbole. After sending veteran LB Logan Wilson to the Cowboys in a rare midseason trade, the team was forced to start rookies Demetrius Knight Jr., a second round pick, and Barrett Carter, a fourth round pick, for the rest of the season. PFF scored both among the league's worst at their position, with Knight's 40.2 overall grade and Carter's 39.5 overall grade ranking them 83rd and 85th out of 88 eligible players at the position.

While they were put into a tough position and neither is a lost cause, the Bengals can't afford to bank on their development going into 2026. That's where LB Leo Chenal of the Kansas City Chiefs comes in.

Chenal's 75.1 PFF grade ranked him as the 18th-best linebacker in the league, making him a clear improvement over any LB the Bengals currently have under contract. His 108 pass-rushing snaps were the 11th-most at the position, according to PFF, which would be huge for a defense in desperate need of help getting to the quarterback. He also has the versatility to play wherever Golden needs him.

Best of all, PFF recorded Chenal as playing just 440 snaps in 2025 -- only 71st among linebackers -- so his price should be reasonable enough for the Bengals front office. It also shouldn't go unnoticed that acquiring the 25-year-old LB would come at the expense of a rival in Kansas City. Overall, signing Chenal is a move that makes far too much sense.

Projected Contract: 3 years, $25M ($8.33M per year)

Kingsley Enagbare (EDGE, Packers)

Edge rusher is a weird position for the Bengals. On the one hand, they've spent two first round picks at the position over the last three drafts in Myles Murphy and Shemar Stewart. On the other hand, both are still unproven, Trey Hendrickson and Joseph Ossai are set to leave in free agency, and the unit as a whole has consistently struggled to rush the passer in recent years.

It would likely be the Bengals' preference to bolster their defensive line in the draft, as there is a strong group of edge rushers in particular who could be available when they're on the clock in the first three rounds. But nothing is guaranteed, and it's impossible to predict how the board will fall during the draft, so it would be wise to start building the defensive line sooner rather than later.

Kingsley Enagbare of the Green Bay Packers has worked with Bengals DL coach Jerry Montgomery, recorded 11.5 sacks in his first four seasons, and should be cheap enough not to interfere with any plans to add defensive line talent in the draft.

Projected Contract: 2 years, $14M ($7M per year)

Chidobe Awuzie (CB, Ravens) & Larry Ogunjobi (DT, Bills)

Of the former defensive standouts who the Bengals could bring back this offseason, DJ Reader is the name that comes up most frequently. However, there are two sneakier options that could prove just as beneficial: Chidobe Awuzie of the Baltimore Ravens and Larry Ogunjobi of the Buffalo Bills. Adding both would help bring veteran leadership to a defense that sorely lacks it.

Awuzie spent three years with the Bengals, with his best season coming during their Cinderella run to the 2022 Super Bowl. He isn't the cornerback he was then, but had a bit of a career resurgence in Baltimore that showed he can at least provide serviceable play when called upon. Adding Awuzie to the Bengals' cornerback room would give them the versatility to move Hill around in certain packages, while also providing a safety net in case of injuries.

Projected Contract: 1 year, $3.5M

Ogunjobi only spent one year with the Bengals, but his pass-rushing abilities played a key role in their run to Super Bowl 56. Since then, the 31-year-old DT spent three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers before having a down year partially due to injuries with the Bills in 2025. He's unlikely to be the difference-maker he was during his first Bengals stint, but signing him would leave the door open to draft an interior defensive lineman early while still securing some short-term pass-rushing juice.

Projected Contract: 1 year, $5M