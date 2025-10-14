Predicting every pre-bye Bengals game after Joe Flacco's stellar debut

The Cincinnati Bengals had to be encouraged about what they saw from quarterback Joe Flacco in his debut this past Sunday. Although the result was a 27-18 road loss in Green Bay, Flacco didn't flinch when the Bengals were shut out at halftime.

It's a big ask for Flacco to turn around on Thursday night and knock off the AFC North-leading Pittsburgh Steelers in prime time — or so it would seem. Flacco has as much familiarity squaring off with Mike Tomlin as any opposing head coach in the NFL, thanks to all his years of matchups in Baltimore.

So bearing that insider knowledge of the general Tomlin-Steelers vibe, and the fact that Flacco will have plenty of prep time for the subsequent game, I thought it'd be fun to dream up how the Bengals might fare before their Week 10 bye with some predictions before Thursday Night Football.

Week 7 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (TNF)

Too bad this piece didn't go up before Week 6, because with the football gods as my witness, I predicted a 27-17 Green Bay victory. So it wasn't a total shock when the Bengals came out flat at Lambeau Field. Flacco had driven down I-71 from Cleveland mere hours before the team traveled.

Anyway, on the Steelers: Are we sure they're that good? They needed approx. 1,765 fumbles by the Patriots to win by seven points in Week 3. They beat the Carson Wentz-led Vikings by a few points across the pond before their bye.

If you look at the common opponents between Pittsburgh and Cincinnati, you'd not only see Minnesota, but also Flacco's ex-team, DAAA Browns. The Steelers just beat them by 14, whereas the Joe Burrow-led Bengals only won by a point in Cleveland in the season opener.

I just have a weird feeling about this one. Trey Hendrickson's back injury looms large. However, if Flacco can get the offense in a bit of a better spot than it was versus the Packers, Cincinnati has enough playmakers, desperation, and a home-field advantage to pull a stunner to kick off Week 7.

Prediction: Bengals 24, Steelers 14

Week 8 vs. New York Jets

Three extra days to prepare for the 0-6 New York Football Jets? They who employ a starting QB who cannot throw the football or read a defense fast enough in Justin Fields? They who have a defensive head coach in Aaron Glenn, yet can't stop a soul?

And it's at Paycor Stadium! To quote Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton in Avengers: Endgame, "Don't. Don't give me hope."

Because I tell you what. Don't let Joe Cool get hot and start cooking. If by some miracle my allegedly bold prediction of the Bengals defeating a 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers with a 40-year-old Joe Flacco comes to pass, Cincinnati has a real shot to get back to .500 in Week 8.

Yes, the Bengals are losers of four straight. I just get the sense that a win over the Squealers could really galvanize this locker room into beating the snot out of Gang Green the following week.

Prediction: Bengals 31, Jets 10

Week 9 vs. Chicago Bears

And that brings us to yet another home game. For those keeping track with advanced data at home, I believe that's three consecutive hosting gigs for the Bengals?

And could this stretch of gettable games possibly come at a better time? I contend no. All the more reason to applaud Duke Tobin and the front office for going to get Flacco. Zac Taylor had a hand in that too, but OOF imagine if we were still rolling with Jake Browning.

Anyway, Bears head coach Ben Johnson can coach circles around Taylor when it comes to scheme. The question is, can Johnson's still-developing field general Caleb Williams execute well enough?

My concern here is more to do with Cincinnati's 28th-ranked run defense. Chicago has the high-end personnel in its offensive trenches to handle the Bengals' front seven.

Neither of these teams are defensively sound relative to the best units across the league. Expect a high-scoring weird one, where the Bengals force Williams into a boneheaded mistake that proves to be the difference.

Prediction: Bengals 28, Bears 24

