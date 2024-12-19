Predicting the Cincinnati Bengals final 3 games of the 2024 NFL season

It all comes down to this. The final three games of the 2024 NFL season for the Cincinnati Bengals. The year has been an underwhelming one, but the team still has an opportunity to end on a high note by closing out the season with some wins, and potentially even making a playoff push. They'll need to win out in order to do that, and get plenty of outside help.

While we hope the Bengals are able to win out, doing so might be too tall of a tak. Below, we provided predictions for Cincinnati's final three games.

Week 16 vs. Cleveland Browns

The Bengals need a win over the Browns to remain in the playoff picture in the AFC. Meanwhile, the Browns have little to play for other than pride. In fact, an argument could be made that it would be in their best interest to lose out in order to improve their draft position.

The Browns will be starting quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson after benching Jameis Winston, and Thompson-Robinson is unproven, at best, which is good news for a Cincinnati defense that has looked a bit better over the past couple of weeks. The Browns won't try to lose, but they'll be overmatched in this one. Cincinnati won 21-14 when the two teams played earlier this season, and a similar outcome can be expected this time around. Although, the Bengals will probably score more. Prediction: Bengals 31, Browns 14

Week 17 vs. Denver Broncos

Now, this is a big one. The Broncos are ahead of the Bengals in the AFC playoff standings, and both teams will be extremely motivated to win for positioning purposes (assuming the Bengals are able to take care of business against the Browns). This game has the potential to turn into a shootout, as both teams are capable of putting up points in bunches. Denver has a better defense, but the Bengals have a better, and the offense wins in this one.

Also, we'e not saying that the Broncos are fraudulent, but go back and look at who their wins came against this season. There's a lot of wins against teams well outside of the playoff picture. Prediction: Bengals 24, Broncos 17

Week 18 at Pittsburgh Steelers

We have to be honest here. The Bengals were unable to beat the Steelers at home earlier this season -- even though they came close -- and it will be very tough for them to go on the road to Pittsburgh for the final game of the regular season and pull out a win.

The Steelers could very well still be competing for playoff position -- and potentially even the AFC North crown -- during the last weekend. Plus, they'll have the added motivation of eliminating a division rival from possession contention. The two teams don't like each other. That's no secret.

Unfortunately for the Bengals, Pittsburgh has largely dominated the all-time series between the two teams. The Steelers have won three straight games over Cincinnati, and that streak will be extended to four. Prediction: Bengals 21, Steelers 24