Pro Football Focus identifies Bengals' free-agent signing with the most upside

Outside of re-signing many of their own players, the Cincinnati Bengals have been relatively quiet in free agency to this point. One particular move, though, was applauded by Pro Football Focus.

In a recent list of every team's free-agent signing with the most upside, PFF highlighted Cincinnati's addition of veteran linebacker Oren Burks, who is fresh off of helping the Philadelphia Eagles win Super Bowl 59.

The Bengals needed some added depth at linebacker, and Burks provides that at a reasonable rate. of $5 million over two years.

Oren Buks listed as Cincinnati's free agent addition with highest upside

Here's what PFF had to say about the signing:

"The Bengals rightfully focused on getting new deals done for Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins this offseason but largely ignored their need for defensive upgrades. While it’s apparent that the team will have to start hitting on its defensive draft picks — after largely failing in that regard over the past few seasons — signing Oren Burks was a great start to building up the unit.

"Burks, fresh off a Super Bowl win with the Eagles, comes to Cincinnati on just a $5 million contract over two years. His best work came in the playoffs, where he filled in for an injured Nakobe Dean and finished as the postseason’s highest-graded linebacker (80.7)."

Burks , 29, appeared in all 17 regular season games for the Eagles in 2024 and recorded 41 total tackles, two tackles for a loss and two forced fumbles. He also played in all four of Philly's playoff games, and started in three of them due to an injury to starting linebacker Nakobe Dean.

Burks started in Super Bowl 59 for Philadelphia and recorded five total tackles in the Eagles' dominant 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bengals are clearly banking on Burks bringing some of that championship experience to a defense that struggled in a major way last season.

Burks has never really been a full-time starter throughout his career, but he's still managed to be a productive player. Burks could have an opportunity to start in Cincinnati, but even if he doesn't, he should still see substantial on-field opportunity, which could lead to increased production. As a result, it makes sense that he was tabbed as Cincinnati's highest-upside free agent addition.