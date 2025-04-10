Pro Football Focus identifies best Day 3 target for Bengals in 2025 NFL Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals have just six total picks in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, so it's imperative that they make the most of them, including their three picks on Day 3 of the draft.

(For those unfamiliar with the draft schedule, the first round takes place on the first night, while the second and third rounds take place on the second night and the final four rounds occur on the third and final day).

The Bengals traded their seventh-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for running back Khalil Herbert prior to the trade deadline, so they have picks in the fourth, fifth and sixth round on that final day.

Local product Luke Kandra could be an intriguing taget for the Bengals on Day 3 of the draft

When it comes to that third and final day, the knowledgable people over at Pro Football Focus identified the top target for each team in the league. For the Bengals, the listed target is Cincinnati guard Luke Kandra.

Cincinnati certainly needs to bolster the offensive line in front of star quarterback Joe Burrow. As a team, the Bengals allowed 48 sacks last season. So, selecting Kandra would make sense in that regard.

Plus, he's a local product, who is very familiar with the city and the fanbase. Kandra was born and raised in Cincinnati and he spent the final two years of his collegiate career at the University of Cincinnati. He was named First-Team All-Big 12 in 2024.

As a four-year college player, Kandra could be the type of guy who could potentially come in and contribute right away for Cincinnati. Here's what PFF had to say about the Bengals potentially targeting Kandra on the final day of the draft:

"Kandra wouldn’t have to travel far if he landed with the Bengals. He uses his athleticism and measured approach to win in the trenches. While he may lack length, limiting his ceiling, he remains a consistent pass blocker, having earned a 74.0-plus PFF grade in each season of his college career, including a career-high 84.1 mark this past season. Kandra translates better to a zone scheme but would still provide a much-needed pass-blocking presence for a Bengals line that ranked 27th in interior PFF pass-blocking grade (54.2)."

There's a good chance that the Bengals will look to address the offensive line before the final day of the draft given how badly they need to bolster the group. But, there's nothing wrong with double-dipping, and the O-Line is one area where it wound make sense for Cincinnati to spend multiple picks on improving.

In addition to the offensive line, also look for the Bengals to prioritize the defensive line and secondary in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.