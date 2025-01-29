Pro Football Focus lists three potential landing spots for Tee Higgins in free agency

Tee Higgins' future is a hot topic as free agency draws closer. Where will Higgins sign? Will he remain in Cincinnati? Those are the questions people are eager for answers about. And we'll get those answers in due time. In the meantime. it's fun to speculate about where he could potentially end up. Is fun the right word? Maybe not, but it passes the time.

Higgins will surely be coveted. He's the top ranked free agent, regardless of position, by Pro Football Focus. In addition to giving Higgins the top spot, the publication also provided three potential landing spots that could make sense for both sides.

Commanders, Raiders, Patriots listed as top landing spots for Tee Higgins

The three listed landing spots for Higgins are the Washington Commanders, Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots, and as the publication pointed out, all three of those teams have a couple things in common. All three of them have a ton of cap space heading into the offseason. In fact, those are the three teams with the most cap space in the entire NFL.

The Patriots lead the league in the cap category, while the Raiders and Commanders come in next. Ample cap space means that those teams would have plenty of space to sign Higgins to the sizable contract that he's likely looking for.

Plus, all three of those teams could use some top-tier talent at the wide receiver position. The Commanders are firmly in win-now mode after making it all the way to the NFC Championship in Jayden Daniels' rookie season, and they could be looking to give the young star quarterback another major weapon to work with moving forward.

Meanwhile, the Patriots and Raiders will both be building around young quarterbacks. The Patriots took Drake Maye in the 2024 NFL Draft, and adding a receiver of Higgins' caliber could help to jumpstart Maye's development and make things easier for him. Similarly, the Raiders could look to add a QB in the upcoming '25 draft, and having a No. 1 receiver already in place could be beneficial.

Higgins will have no shortage of suitors, and other teams are likely to emerge as potential landing spots in the coming weeks. Plus, the possibility also exists that he could remain in Cincinnati long-term. As a result, his future will continue to be the topic of much conversation until we know where he'll be playing next season.