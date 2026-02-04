Projected Trey Hendrickson landing spot is nightmare fuel for Bengals fans

The drama between Trey Hendrickson and the Cincinnati Bengals has been going on for years now. The two sides have been unable to come to an agreement on a long-term contract extension, leading to the edge rusher's expected exit this offseason.

Many fans in Cincinnati are ready to be done with the saga at this point. This team needs a complete rebuild on defense, and it may have to start with letting go of the star pass rusher.

But the Bengals will hope that they don't have to line up against Hendrickson any time soon. In a recent article, Bleacher Report writer Alex Kay predicted that the defender would land with the Baltimore Ravens. After rooting for him for so many years, the move would be a nightmare for Bengals fans.

Bengals' Trey Hendrickson projected to sign with the Ravens in free agency

In an article predicting the destinations of some of the NFL's top upcoming free agents, Kay paired Hendrickson with the Ravens. He said, "The Ravens will be looking to make a splash in free agency to open the post-John Harbaugh era. With Jesse Minter now at the helm, Baltimore could steal Hendrickson away from an AFC North rival and deploy him as the centerpiece of a pass-rushing unit that must improve in 2026."

The Ravens seem to be leaning back into a defensive identity after signing Minter as their new head coach. It would make sense to support him by adding a superstar edge rusher like Hendrickson. Baltimore has lacked a dominant presence on the edge for years now, and this signing could help propel them into a new era. Their roster is built to contend for titles, so Hendrickson's age may not be a major concern. The Ravens would have some cap space to work with if they let Tyler Linderbaum walk, so they could be able to outbid other teams interested in Hendrickson's services.

But the move would be difficult to see for Bengals fans. No fan wants to watch one of their favorite players line up across from their favorite team twice each season. Cincinnati has already had difficulty gaining ground in the AFC North since its Super Bowl run, and this move would put them another step behind a division rival.

It might be time for Hendrickson to find a new team, but Bengals fans will hope that he leaves the AFC North.