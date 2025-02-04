Rams' plan for Cooper Kupp could impact Tee Higgins' market in free agency

It's trade talk time in the NFL. Superstar defensive end Myles Garrett kicked things off by publicly requesting a trade away from the Cleveland Browns after eight seasons. Then, Los Angeles Rams star receiver Cooper Kupp announced that the Rams will be trying to trade him over the offseason, much to his chagrin.

"I was informed that the team will be seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships," Kupp wrote on social media. "I don’t agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA."

L.A.'s plan to trade Cooper Kupp means there will be another star receiver available this offseason

This news is interesting for football fans in general. After all, this is a former NFL Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl MVP we're talking about. But, it's especially interesting for Cincinnati Bengals fans, as it could have a direct impact on Tee Higgins' future.

Higgins is widely considered as the top free agent wide receiver, but Kupp being available adds another high-level receiver to the market, and could alter some offseason plans. Kupp could compete with Higgins for teams' attention, and while Higgins probably has a higher upside at this point in his career, Kupp could potentially come cheaper.

Kupp has two years remaining on his current contract. If he's is traded, his new team would inherit his $20 million salary in 2025 ($7.5 million roster bonus + $12.5 million base salary) and $19.85 million in 2026, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. That's likely less than Higgins will command in a new deal, and also for a shorter period of time. Cincinnati's star receiver is expected to command over $30 million annually on a four-year deal.

So, for a team looking for receiver help, but also trying to save some cap space, trading for Kupp might be a more attractive option than signing Higgins to a huge deal in free agency. It would also be less of a long-term commitment -- a way for a team to kind of hedge its bets.

At the ends of the day, only one team can trade for Kupp, so his availability isn't going to obliterate the market for Higgins or anything. Higgins is still the top receiver available and he'll have a plethora of suitors. But, a Kupp trade could ultimately work to knock one franchise out of the Higgins sweepstakes.