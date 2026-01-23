Ranking Bengals' most pressing offseason needs & how best to fill them

One could argue the Cincinnati Bengals have offseason needs everywhere except for the quarterback position. Joe Burrow has that thang on lock.

Much of the Bengals' future roster construction depends on what they decide to do with certain players who have contracts coming down the pike. For instance, will Cincinnati keep breakout star cornerback DJ Turner and Dax Hill on second contracts?

Turner and Hill have the potential to be one of the best lockdown CB tandems in 2026. Still wouldn't shock me to see a preemptive contingency plan at that spot.

Let's table that discussion for now, though. Here's a ranking of the most apparent Bengals needs for the 2026 offseason and how they ought to attack them.

4. An actual WR3 who can threaten opponents

Free agent targets: Christian Kirk (Texans), Jalen Nailor (Vikings), Kalif Raymond (Lions)

Draft prospects: Makai Lemon (USC), Omar Cooper Jr. (Indiana), Zachariah Branch (Georgia)

All due respect (OK some shade) to Andrei Iosivas, he wasn't getting the job done in 2025.

Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins routinely draw twin double coverage. Tight end Mike Gesicki can flex out to the slot to take advantage of that, but a legit slot receiver would make Cincinnati's passing game even more dangerous.

Drafting a wide receiver 10th overall feels rich. An argument can be made that Makai Lemon is the best player on the board if he's still there, though. In lieu of him, my top Day 2 options are Omar Cooper Jr. and Zachariah Branch. Have them 13th and 46th on my early big board, with Lemon at No. 8.

Omar Cooper



Elite slot separator.

- 2.47 Career YPRR

- 21 year old junior declare

- 83% from slot this year



At 6’0 204 lbs strong profile



Tap link in comments for 2026 class insights. — Elite Drafters (@Elite_Drafters) January 20, 2026

The options in free agency intrigue me. Kalif Raymond is aging but is still an excellent deep threat and return man who'd be a nice one-year flier to take.

On the slightly pricier side, Christian Kirk is a stellar option who should have a couple good seasons left in him. Jalen Nailor is the most appealing younger option, with an impressive 11 TD grabs and 15.4 yards per catch on 69 career receptions.

I don't love the free agents at receiver to be honest. Not enough to invest multiple years. If we're living in the now, and we're going to invest in a youngster, I'd go with the best, shortest-term play on the open market, and lean on the draft for the latter.

Best solution(s) — Draft Omar Cooper Jr. with 41st overall pick, or sign Kalif Raymond to 1-year deal then reassess in 2027

3. A dominant interior defensive lineman — or two?

Free agent targets: John Franklin-Myers (Broncos), Sheldon Rankins (Texans), David Onyemata (Falcons)

Draft prospects: Peter Woods (Clemson), Kayden McDonald (Ohio State), Lee Hunter (Texas Tech)

B.J. Hill is a fine player, was gutting through injuries this past season, and could have more to offer in 2026 when healthier. Nevertheless, he's always been one of those "solid, not spectacular" types of players. A perfect complement next to D.J. Reader once upon a time. Not a No. 1 capital-D Dude.

That's where the double-dip DT strategy comes in. Since Reader's exit, Cincinnati doesn't have a solid anchor in the trenches who can shut down the run.

In lieu of an impending Reader reunion, I'd love to see someone like Ohio State's Kayden McDonald or Texas Tech star Lee Hunter hold the fort down as a nose tackle. If you can get a guy with the No. 10 overall pick who can provide some pass rush and hold his own in run defense like Clemson's Peter Woods, even better.

My No. 1 free-agent target by far is John Franklin-Myers. He had 7.5 sacks this season. Has a history of lining up inside or on the edge. JFM's versatility would do wonders for Cincinnati's rotation.

Best solution(s) — Sign John Franklin-Myers & draft Peter Woods with 10th overall pick

2. A pricey veteran leader in the linebacker corps

Free agent targets: Devin Lloyd (Jaguars), Devin Bush (Browns), Quincy Williams (Jets), Leo Chenal (Chiefs)

Nope. I'm not listening to any draft-based solutions for this glaring weakness on the roster.

Duke Tobin's damage was already done last year when he invested second- and fourth-round picks in Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter respectively. They're inconsistent at best; in reality, the worst starting linebacker tandem in the NFL.

Both Devin Lloyd and Devin Bush were once believed to be first-round busts. They responded with phenomenal 2025 campaigns. Either one of them is fine, but Lloyd is the top man on the market.

Best solution — Sign Devin Lloyd. Please. We're begging you, Duke Tobin.

1. A legitimate, starting-caliber safety

Free agent targets: Bryan Cook (Chiefs), Alohi Gilman (Ravens)

Draft prospects: Caleb Downs (Ohio State), A.J. Haulcy (LSU), Dillon Thieneman (Oregon), Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (Toledo), Bishop Fitzgerald (USC)

Yeah. Geno Stone ain't coming back. Speaking of contingencies, are we certain that incumbent Jordan Battle will return in 2027? He's entering a contract year, and could stand to improve his game in every area.

Similar to targeting just a couple of linebackers in particular, I'd go top-of-market here if I were the Bengals.

Bryan Cook attended the University of Cincinnati and was born in the Queen City. He was PFF's fifth-ranked safety this season. Turns 27 in September. A two-time Super Bowl champ. There's also this:

Getting Bryan Cook to Cincinnati seems like such a lay up for the Bengals. He has Paycor Stadium in his header even. pic.twitter.com/YHCuUyGcAm — Bengals_Storm (@Bengalsfan631) January 22, 2026

I'm open to the idea of still drafting Caleb Downs at No. 10, because he can align at either safety spot or as the nickelback.

In any event, just like defensive tackle, I'd love to see the Bengals double dip at safety across free agency and the draft. Battle isn't beyond reproach. Bringing in competition for him wouldn't be a wasted, surplus type of expenditure of resources.

Best solution(s) — Sign Bryan Cook and/or draft Caleb Downs with No. 10 pick

