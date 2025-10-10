Rashan Gary is the one opponent who could wreck the Bengals in Week 6

When discussing who the one opponent is that could wreck the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6, we would prefer to focus on someone other than a defensive lineman.

However, with this version of the Bengals’ offensive line possibly being the worst since Zac Taylor arrived as head coach, it is difficult to choose another position.

This week, when the Bengals face the Green Bay Packers, there are many players for whom the Bengals must game-plan around. Most would put Micah Parsons above all here. However, we must give the edge to another edge rusher, Rashan Gary.

Why Rashan Gary, not Micah Parsons, is the problem

We previously noted how the Bengals have had success against a Micah Parsons-led defense. Late last season, Joe Burrow led Cincinnati to a victory over the Dallas Cowboys. And that game, Parsons’ only contribution was two quarterback hits.

That is not to say that the Bengals should not fear Parsons. He still leads the Packers in pressures and QB hits. However, Zac Taylor's offense has proven that they can limit his effectiveness on their game plan.

So far this season, Parsons has recorded eight tackles, 2.5 sacks, and one tackle for loss. Gary has been more productive than that for defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley.

Rashan Gary’s improvement offers road map for Bengals edge rusher

After being selected in the first round in 2019, Gary made his first Pro Bowl last season.

In his first two seasons, Gary recorded seven sacks and eight tackles for loss. Then, in his third season, he exploded for 9.5 sacks and eight tackles for loss.

The Packers’ edge rusher could be an example for Cincinnati’s Myles Murphy. The former Clemson Tiger and 28th overall selection has not quelled the fans’ angst surrounding his first-round selection after an underwhelming rookie season, followed by an even more disappointing Sophomore campaign.

Through five games this season, Murphy has 1.5 sacks. Hopefully, like Gary, this third year can be a charm for Cincinnati’s defensive end. But he must pick up the pace. However, on Sunday, we must cross our fingers and hope that the offensive line can keep Gary out of Flacco’s kitchen better than Cleveland did a few weeks ago.

In return, let’s hope Murphy can begin his stretch of dominant play that will allow him to reach 9.5 sacks this season.

Rashan Gary is on a mission in 2025

The Packers selected Gary with the 12th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. However, in his six seasons in the NFL, he has never eclipsed the 10-sack threshold. He has come close, recording 9.5 in 2021 and nine in 2023.

Gary was the Packers’ best pass rusher last year. Nevertheless, he has not fulfilled the promise of an elite pass rusher that Green Bay was hoping to acquire when they selected him so high in the draft. That is, until now.

This year, Gary is having a career year, which is surprising to some Packers fans. He leads the team with 4.5 sacks and four tackles for loss. He is well on his way to reaching and surpassing that elusive 10-sack mark.

#Packers’ Rashan Gary on tandem with Micah Parsons: “Put hands on 1, I’mma get home. Put hands on 52, 1 gonna get home.’



Calls Packers ‘hungry (3x)…unproven.’ pic.twitter.com/drkpHHuMMX — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 12, 2025

And that should be partially attributed to the move that the Packers made in acquiring Parsons to line up on the other side of the defensive line. But that does not paint the entire picture and should not detract from the skill and improvement Gary has shown this season.

Rashan Gary already has Joe Flacco’s number

Gary has shown the ability to get to the quarterback despite the opposing offenses’ efforts to help their tackle. Unfortunately for Cincinnati fans, we saw him do that against the new Bengals QB, Joe Flacco, earlier this season.

2 for 52!



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/BdlgyNSqNw — Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 21, 2025

There has been a ton of talk about the possibility of Flacco beating the Packers for a second time this season. There has not been as much conversation about Green Bay avenging its Week 3 upset loss.

Against the Flacco-led Browns, Gary got two sacks, two tackles for loss, and three hits. And if that history repeats itself, the Bengals may not be as fortunate against the Packers.

It will be a tall task for the offensive line to protect their new signal caller. The Packers have a formidable pass rush. Like most teams, they will be most concerned with slowing Micah Parsons.

However, Gary has performed better than the high-priced former Cowboys edge rusher. If Cincinnati is looking right to Parsons, everything could go left with Gary wrecking the offensive game plan and Flacco’s debut in stripes.

If that happens, it could be another long Sunday evening, wondering what went wrong in the trenches and what comes next.

