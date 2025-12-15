Ravens defender says the quiet part out loud about Bengals' Week 15 loss

The Baltimore Ravens exacted vengeance for their blowout loss on Thanksgiving by shutting out the Cincinnati Bengals 24-0 in Sunday's Week 15 AFC North tilt.

That loss dropped the Bengals to 4-10, had Joe Burrow self-hating, and had Who Dey Nation rushing to the mock draft simulators, rather than taking any interest in the rest of the season. About all that could make Cincinnati fans happy at this minute is firing Zac Taylor or Duke Tobin, or...well that's really it.

I mean if selling the team were on the table, that'd be dope too. No such luck. Instead, the latest headlines feature Ja'Marr Chase wondering aloud whether he should check in on Burrow's mental well-being more often, and a certain Ravens defender trolling the Bengals for their awful outing.

Dre'Mont Jones blasts Bengals' poor effort after Ravens' blowout win

This makes me particularly sad to pass along, because Dre'Mont Jones is a dream free-agent target for the offseason. Maybe he could be a catalyst to change the seemingly broken culture in Cincinnati, but why would he want to play in the Queen City? What's the appeal?

Not much appeal at all if Jones' view of the Bengals is any indication. His last line here, "It was too cold for them," is quite telling to me.

Dre'Mont Jones doesn't mince words after a chippy shutout win over the Bengals:



"We knew we had them on their heels. Just by how they were calling it, how they looked, their demeanor. They didn't feel lively to me. ... I felt that play one they weren't ready to play. It was too… pic.twitter.com/iqqga1ZZ4Q — Bobby Trosset (@bobbybaltim0re) December 14, 2025

Jones jumped from Tennessee to Baltimore this season and is in only his sixth game with the Ravens. I respect the competitive spirit to poke the bear and lean into the divisional rivalry this soon through a tenure with his new team. The NFL could use more of that in general these days!

But yeah, Jones is a dynamic pass rusher who can line up on the edge or on the interior and get the job done. The Ohio State product had 3.5 sacks as a rookie in 2019 and has gotten at least four to as many as 6.5 in each of the ensuing years.

Combine that steady production with his impassioned demeanor at the podium, and Jones is precisely what the Bengals' maligned defense needs. Alas, they probably couldn't pay Jones enough to don the orange, black, and white stripes, even if Cincinnati somehow outbid other suitors to score the soon-to-be 29-year-old's services.

Baltimore for sure had the Bengals on their heels, and you know what? It's possible the Cincinnati offense was indeed checked out.

Forget Burrow's comments from earlier this week. When stats like this are happening, of course there's going to be a snowball effect when the O isn't firing on all cylinders.

this is an INSANE stat



the 2025 Bengals have lost 3 games in which they scored 34+ points



That happened only 1 other time in the last 20 years...



to the 2024 Bengals



thoughts on the Bengals, Andy Reid's puzzling play calling, Jayden, refs & more:https://t.co/B8hyWmpJY7 pic.twitter.com/BPV7JDlqbl — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 9, 2025

Doesn't make Dre'Mont Jones wrong about what he said. Doesn't excuse the poor performance by Burrow and his unit. Just speaks to how much losing is wearing on everyone in that Bengals locker room.

It'll take a lot of intestinal fortitude and sheer competitive will for Cincinnati to dig deep and finish the last few games strong. Pride is the only thing on the line. Well, also Burrow's long-term health.

The Bengals played like a tanking team on Sunday. That approach would actually behoove them if they're going to look that bad all around anyway.

More Bengals News and Analysis