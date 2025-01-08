Recent report hints at dream scenario for Bengals this offseason

Keeping the trio of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins together in Cincinnati beyond the 2024 campaign seemed like a pipe dream for quite some time, but the tide has turned. Recent comments -- especially some intriguing, albeit vague comments from Burrow -- have made that scenario seem more likely. As did Higgins signing with Chase's agent.

Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have a 'goal' to remain together in Cincinnati

A recent report from NFL.com's Ian Rapoport will only add to that, as the insider suggests that the trio's goal is to play together for the foreseeable future. As a reiminder, Burrow is already locked up on a long-term deal, Chase is in line for a massive extension and Higgins is headed for free agency. Keeping all three together would be complicated, but not impossible, for Cincinnati.

From Rapoport:

"Sources say the three have discussed playing together again for years to come. It's their goal, and privately they have made no secret about it. ... While it was assumed Higgins would depart in free agency, the goal is now to stay together, which explains some of the quotes that have come out of the building recently."

Burrow isn't going anywhere, and it seems unlikely that Chase will either. Higgins is the wild card in the equation. He played the 2024 season under the franchise tag, and is understandably seeking a long-term deal that is befitting of him immense talents.

One NFL insider recently suggests that the Bengals could ultimately opt to pay Higgins instead of Chase given how massive Chase's extension is likely to be. But, that's seems unlikely, to say the least. Chase literally just won the receiving triple-crown, becoming just the sxith player to do so since 1970. Allowing a talent like that to leave would be amount to organizational malpractice.

If one receiver has to go, it will be Higgins. But it's clear that Burrow and Chase don't want to see that happen. But, will they be willing to take pay cuts in order to ensure that it doesn't? Because that seems like the only way that all three guys would be able to stay in Cincinnati. Would Burrow be willing to restructure his deal? Would Chase slightly less than he deserves to leave some room for Higgins?

We'll find out the answer to all of those questions in the coming weeks.