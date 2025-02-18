Recent report hints that Bengals' dream offseason scenario could become reality

A recent report from ESPN hints that that dream offseason scenario for Cincinnati Bengals fans could become a reality. According to Jeremy Fowler, the Bengals plan to try to sign three of their star players -- Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Trey Hendrickson -- to extensions or new deals.

Higgins is headed for free agency, while Chase and Hendrickson both have one year remaining on their current contracts, but all three players have earned raises as a result of their productive play.

From Fowler:

"The Cincinnati Bengals are hoping to pull off an ambitious -- and expensive -- offseason. The team will attempt to secure a trio of stars who need new deals -- wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins and defensive end Trey Hendrickson -- for the long term, sources told ESPN. Whether Cincinnati can pull it off remains uncertain, but the team's messaging behind the scenes is that it's certainly going to try."

Bengals will try to keep Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Trey Hendrickson on long-term deals

The operative word in that reporting is "attempt." The Bengals will attempt to sign their stars to new deals, but that doesn't guarantee that deals will get done. Both sides have to be in agreement in order for that to happen, and that's not always easy.

So, while this recent report is definitely good news for Bengals fans who didn't want to see the team lose any of Higgins, Hendrickson or Chase, it's still too early to celebrate. This is the Bengals we're talking about after all. Celebrations should be held until after all three guys have put pen to paper.

When it comes to Higgins, specifically, the Bengals reportedly plan to use the franchise tag on him, again, in order to prevent him from hitting free agency. The teams can then negotiate a longer deal after he has been tagged. Higgins also played the 2024 season under the franchise tag.

Chase, meanwhile, is in line for a contract that could reset the market when it comes to wide receivers after he led the league in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns in 2024. Similarly, Hendrickson led the league in sacks '24, and he could be looking to be paid like a top player at his position.

It remains to be seen how the Bengals will handle the financials when it comes to new deals for all of these guys, but Joe Burrow has said that he's willing to restructure his contract in order to make it happen. It shouldn't have to come to that, but with the Bengals, you never know.