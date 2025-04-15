Recent reporting proves that Bengals aren't eager to trade Trey Hendrickson

Last month, I wrote about how the Cincinnati Bengals weren't operating like an organization that wanted to trade star defensive end Trey Hendrickson, despite granting him permission to seek a trade over the offseason. With less than two weeks remaining until the 2025 NFL Draft, that remains the case.

Bengals have turned down numerous offers for Trey Hendrickson

According to a recent report from Jason La Canfora of The Washington Post, the Bengals have turned down several offers for Hendrickson and continue to maintain an extremely high asking price. Hendrickson has one year remaining on his current contract, and he's seeking an extension -- either in Cincinnati or somewhere else.

From La Canfora:

"According to several NFL executives who have gauged the Bengals’ trade interest on Hendrickson, speaking on the condition of anonymity because they are not permitted to publicly discuss players under contract to another team, the Bengals want first-round value for the veteran if they do deal him. Numerous teams have dangled midround picks but to no avail."

If the Bengals are going to trade Hendrickson, it will likely happen in the coming days, either before or during the draft. Trading him during that time frame would allow Cincinnati to receive pick(s) in this year's draft in a return package, which they could use to potetially improve the roster for next season. That obviously wouldn't be the case if they were to trade him after the draft.

If Hendrickson isn't dealt before the draft and there's still no extension in place in Cincinnati, a holdout is likely, per La Canfora. "The odds of [Mike Brown] keeping all of these high-end players always seemed bleak, and if Hendrickson is still a Bengal after the draft, sitting on his existing deal, a lengthy holdout is probably in store," he wrote.

Hendrickson didn't hold out last year when his trade requested wasn't granted, but he still had two years remaining on his contract at that point. With just one year remaining on that deal now, Hendrickson doesn't want to put himself at risk without any long-term security beyond the '25 season.

Perhaps the issue will resolve itself in the coming days with either an extension or trade. If not, there's a chance that things could get ugly if Hendrickson remains on the roster in Cincinnati without an extension beyond draft day.