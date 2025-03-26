Recently re-signed free agent named Bengals' most overpaid player

The Cincinnati Bengals have spent a good deal of money already this offseason re-signing key contributors. Guys like Mike Gesicki, B.J. Hill, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have all been retained on new, substantial deals.

While most outlets have lauded the Bengals for getting deals done, Bleacher Report thinks that the team paid too much for one particular player. Brad Gagnon of B/R compiled a list of the most overpaid player on every team after the bulk of free agency, and Higgins was the selection for Cincinnati.

Tee Higgins named as Bengals' most overpaid player

Higgins signed a four-year deal with the Bengals worth up to $115 million, while Chase signed a four-year deal worth $161 million. Here's what Gagnon said about Higgins' deal:

"I wrote in this spot last year that the $21.8 million franchise-tag rate is silly for a player who has never gone over 75 catches, 1,100 yards or seven touchdowns in four non-Pro Bowl campaigns. He did score 10 touchdowns in 2024, but the rest remains true for a player now making $28.8 million per season."

More Cincinnati Bengals news: Bengals make surprising first round trade in latest 2025 NFL mock draft

It's fair to think that the Bengals overpaid for Higgins, especially when you consider how much money they gave Chase and how much cap space they now have tied up at the wide receiver position. But, pointing to his stats to back up the argument is kind of disingenuous.

Higgins has served as the No. 2 receiver in Cincinnati over the past four seasons, so he shouldn't be expected to have WR1 numbers. If he were on a different team that didn't also include Chase, his stats would be much more gaudy.

In Cincinnati though, Higgins' value can't be summed up by stats. His presence out on the field opens things up for Chase -- and star quarterback Joe Burrow -- in a major way. If Higgins wasn't out there, Chase wouldn't be putting up the crazy numbers that he has, as defenses would be able to commit much more attention to him, and Cincinnati's offensive attack wouldn't be nearly as potent in general.

So, Cincinnati's decision to pay him handsomely has less to do with his counting stats and much more to do with what he brings to the offense as a whole. That fact isn't lost on Burrow, and it wasn't lost on Cincinnati's front office, even if it might be lost on some members of the media.