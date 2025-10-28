Red flags fly everywhere as Al Golden describes sorry state of Bengals defense

Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden has his work cut out to turn around what's quickly descended into being the NFL's worst defense by a long shot.

Whether it's an inability to fit the run or set the edge, blown assignments, coverage busts, or a shabby pass rush, take your pick at what the Bengals' defensive issues are. An auspicious Week 1 against the Browns didn't foretell today's full-blown tire fire.

Only so much can be done. Benching Barrett Carter, for instance, not long after he took over for benched captain Logan Wilson, isn't liable to make a world of difference.

Golden's latest remarks were something of a word salad, or rather, spoke to the buffet of problems that have no viable solutions in sight.

Bengals DC Al Golden highlights how defense has too many issues for a quick fix

It's just bad all-around. CLNSCincy.com's Mike Petraglia did an exceptional job documenting much of what Al Golden said to the media.

Let's start with the biggest fish in the pond, rookie first-round defensive end Shemar Stewart: "It needs to slow down for him," Golden said. "Once it slows down, I know his talent will take over."

It needs to slow down for him? Gosh, if only the front office didn't force Stewart to hold out for much of the offseason program due to a contract dispute. And if only Stewart didn't have 4.5 sacks in his three years at Texas A&M, which has led to a predictably steep NFL learning curve!

Speaking of learning curves, Golden compared second-round linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. to ex-Bengal Germaine Pratt in that regard as they tried to get up to speed on the pro game. Golden alluded to DJ Turner's rapid rise, too, as proof that the light could come on for Knight any day now.

"Wasn't too long ago that we were talking about DJ not starting in Cleveland," Golden said.

There was a players-only meeting for the defense on Monday. Asked about the significance of that gathering, Golden responded thusly:

"There's a higher standard. We let our brothers down... I don't know what was talked about, nor should I. Sounds like there's a sense of urgency. [...] For whatever reason, we can't (eliminate) inconsistent plays. I've got to give them a path."

Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic shared a telling quote from Golden, and head coach Zac Taylor regarding the defense's inexperience. Whether Golden meant it to come across this way or not, it sure sounds like the players' inability to execute is limiting his call sheet.

"We’re fairly simple and just need the guys to play faster. We’re probably not at the point for [...] the front seven guys, where they’re solving everything in the grass in terms of adjustments and stunts and things of that nature. That’s where we’re at right now. I’d rather do that and have them play a little faster than encumber them with a lot of different calls and adjustments that they’re not quite ready for."

These words from Zac Taylor on Monday kept playing in my head.



"That's where we're at."



The #Bengals defensive choice was committing to rookies and inexperience.



This is the deal.



On the sobering reality of a plan to "create that experience quickly."https://t.co/TTFu5FXZdm — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) October 28, 2025

Come on.

At a certain point, the players need to execute what Golden dials up. I've criticized him a lot for being too conservative and not blitzing enough. Look at how bad safety Jordan Battle executed this pressure in the 39-38 loss to the Jets on Sunday:

first TD for Tyler Johnson in green and white 🪣#NYJvsCIN on CBS | @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/tP8E8PxPiC — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 26, 2025

Not great coverage by Dax Hill to be sure, but what on Earth is Battle doing? Just reminded myself of Battlefield Earth. That movie's quality is analogous to the efficacy of Battle as a blitzer in that instance.

Bengals defense is bad because of inability to evaluate talent

I've written at length about how Cincinnati's de facto GM Duke Tobin should be fired for how poorly he's drafted alone. Never mind the host of other issues, though I can at least put the unwillingness to spend big free-agent money on ownership.

One of the few savvy open-market moves Tobin has made in recent years to bolster the defense was signing Oren Burks. He was a playoff and Super Bowl hero for the Philadelphia Eagles last postseason, yet he can't sniff the field thanks to the coaches shoehorning Knight and Carter into starting roles.

Oren Burks is an exponentially better than Demetrius Knight Jr. or Barrett Carter.

You can allow some room for development, but let's face it: Knight is a freaking 25-year-old rookie. He's looked downright dreadful in 2025. How much better can he possibly get?

Apparently, Golden and the coaching staff either refuse to acknowledge Burks is a superior player, or they're too incompetent to see it.

I would assume the former, perhaps due to pressure from the front office or the owner to make it seem like the team actually hit on some draft picks for once. But as the opponent's yards and points keep piling up, it's looking uglier and uglier.

It appears Cincinnati has an inability to evaluate talent from the front office to the coaches' offices. That makes me think a quick-fit trade before the NFL's Nov. 4 deadline ain't in the cards, nor will they find a capable answer on the current roster or practice squad.

Sorry, Who Dey Nation. Al Golden has convinced me we're probably cooked.

More Bengals News and Analysis