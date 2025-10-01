Rookie Radar: The progression of Dylan Fairchild through four weeks

Rookie offensive linemen rarely get to ease into the league, and Dylan Fairchild has been thrown into the fire from the opening snap.

As the Bengals' third-round pick out of Georgia, he's started at left guard through the first four weeks against four defensive fronts deep with talent: Cleveland, Jacksonville, Minnesota, and Denver -- three of those matchups on the road.

It's early, but rapid returns show a player with clear upside... and equally clear areas to tighten up.

Dylan Fairchild has solid foundation to build on despite rookie growing pains

In pass pro, Fairchild has yet to allow a sack, a notable achievement considering the competition and the constant interior traffic he’s facing.

However, he's surrendered 10 total pressures across those four contests. The number itself isn’t ideal, but it’s important contextually: Cincinnati has faced frequent third-and-long situations, and the situation under center hasn't exactly been fortuitous.

But long story short, Fairchild has held firm in enough key spots to keep both Joe Burrow and Jake Browning clean from full-blown collapses.

His most impressive outing thus far came in Week 2 against the Jaguars, a game that highlighted what Cincinnati believed they were drafting -- an anchor with heavy hands who can absorb power and reset his base mid-rep. He stayed square in pass pro, maintained leverage, and mirrored without overextending, flashing poise that veterans sometimes struggle to match early in their careers.

That said, the growing pains are showing up in other ways. Over the past two weeks, Fairchild has been flagged three times, an issue the young left guard will look to tighten up. Some of those penalties have come from over-aggression and late hands, others from timing miscues in the run game and protection calls.

For a young interior lineman adjusting to NFL officiating and cadence changes, that correction curve isn’t unusual, but it becomes a problem if it lingers into midseason.

Where Fairchild's tape continues to pop is in the run game. He’s shown the ability to displace defensive tackles off the line and create movement on double teams. His core strength and leg drive translate, and when he locks onto a defender, he can torque and steer effectively.

Cincinnati has leaned on him in inside zone and duo concepts, and he’s delivered movement that’s visible on film through his first few starts.

The next step is consistency -- cleaner hands, fewer holds, and better awareness when picking up late movement from linebackers and twists inside. His base is strong, the footwork is functional, and the competitive edge is obvious. Now it’s about refinement and reducing self-inflicted wounds.

Through four games, Fairchild isn’t a finished product, but he’s proving he belongs.

No sacks allowed in a tough opening stretch is more than a footnote -- it’s a signal that the foundation is sturdy. If he can clean up the penalties and tighten his technique, Cincinnati may have found a long-term starter in the trenches with versatility to play up and down the interior.

