Shemar Stewart’s agent takes on NFL and how the Ravens play a part

As we approach the critical date to watch for to see if the Cincinnati Bengals sign their first-round pick, the team and Shemar Stewart continue their standoff over contract language. While Stewart believes he is 100% right, he thinks this in part because his agent, Zac Hiller, is telling him that. Someone needs to tell Stewart that he and his agent are wrong.

By now, you know that the 16th and 18th overall picks signed their contracts with the particular language that Stewart’s camp is objecting to. Walter Nolen, selected at 16 by the Arizona Cardinals, has this clause. Nolen is a good comparison because he went one spot ahead of Stewart, and also plays on the defensive line. Todd France of Athlete First represents Nolen.

Chase Callahan and Ryan Tollner of Excel Sport Management represent Grey Zabel. The Seattle Seahawks drafted Zabel with the 18th overall pick. The two sides reached an agreement, albeit with the dreaded clause that holds up negotiations in Cincinnati.

Another name that you are undoubtedly familiar with is Drew Rosenhaus. He is the agent for Abdul Carter. The New York Giants selected the talented Penn State edge rusher third overall. Yes, even the third overall selection, at the same position, has the default clause that the 17th overall pick is arguing against.

France, Callahan, Tollner, and Rosenhaus are just a few examples of agents that allow their first-round clients to sign contracts with this now-controversial language.

To be clear, it is only controversial because the Bengals are doing it. It is almost as if people want to criticize the front office for being behind the times, but when they try to catch up with the rest of the league, they get attacked anyway.

Going against the grain could cause splinters

By pushing back against the Bengals’ front office, Hiller is pushing back against other NFL teams, which have already implemented the contract language that other franchises adopted years ago. Hiller is also pushing back against other, more prominent agents who have encouraged their well-placed, first-round clients to sign contracts with the same language.

Furthermore, Stewart and his representation are placing themselves on yet-to-be-earned pedestals that other first-round selections did not obtain. Their insistence on focusing on last year’s Bengals contracts rather than what is now a league-wide practice is not endearing them to anyone other than those who want to use the Bengals’ reputation of being cheap against them. Albeit a deserved reputation. But this is not that.

Another group of players that Hiller and Stewart are intellectually opposed to are the second-rounders who remain unsigned to their teams. Everyone continues to work out how much guaranteed money will be in this year’s second-round class.

Agents, teams, and players understand that with the fully guaranteed contract that wide receiver Jayden Higgins received from the Texans, there is a new modus operandi for second-rounders this year. Something recognized by the Cleveland Browns, as they had to give their 33rd overall pick, linebacker Carson Schwesinger, a fully guaranteed contract.

Where Stewart’s team is fighting for something that is almost extinct, other agents are on to the next issue.

Hypothetically, if Stewart went in the second round, would Hiller fight for the team not to give him a fully guaranteed contract because the team in question did not do it last year? That would be consistent, hypothetically speaking. Logical, no. But consistent.

Baltimore Ravens connection

The only reason this contract dispute has legs is due to those extremities being orange and black striped. If this were any other team, it would barely receive any attention. The same applies to Trey Hendrickson. Bengals' rivals, such as the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers, can address their defensive ends' issues without nearly as much scrutiny this offseason.

The reason that Hiller is insisting on continuing this dispute is in part due to another Bengals rival. The Baltimore Ravens, with whom Hiller has history and a first-round client that does not have this clause, go about their offseason with no outside distractions.

Three of Hiller’s clients, Dalvin Cook, J.K. Dobbins, and Zay Flowers, have recently played for the Ravens. They were all on Baltimore’s roster in 2023.

Hiller represented 2023 first-round pick Zay Flowers. The standout wide receiver represents the only first-round contract that the young agent negotiated before Stewart’s.

What makes this critical for the Bengals and Stewart is that the Ravens appear to be one of the only teams that don’t use the default clause in their first-rounders’ contract language. Having a now-former first-round client with a team that does not require having this clause only adds fuel to Hiller’s fire.

From his point of view, Hiller can’t have one first-round client sign a contract without a default clause that allows for the cancellation of future guarantees while having his second first-round client sign a deal that includes this stipulation. However, in that case, the line between the agent vs. the team, and doing what is in the best interest of the client, would become increasingly blurred. Especially if you consider what is best for his client is getting on the field as quickly as possible in his rookie season.

We can’t help but wonder if Stewart made it to 27, would he be with the Ravens? Perhaps that is where they wanted to be after their Top-30 visit with Baltimore before the draft. It would make sense given Hiller’s working relationship with the team and the fact that the Ravens selected Mike Green in the second round.

We should note that Flowers decided to switch agents ahead of his third NFL season. The wideout will be eligible to start negotiating for an extension in Baltimore at the end of the 2025 season.

Ravens Pro Bowl WR Zay Flowers has signed with Patrick Whitesell’s new sports agency @winsportsgroup for representation. pic.twitter.com/D0eEi0siaN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 27, 2025

What is Hiller’s endgame?

Hiller prides himself on being different and fighting for his clients. He is doing right by his client in advocating fiercely for Stewart. Nevertheless, the reason for the fervor over this issue might be misguided. That is, if the goal is to get a contract without this default clause.

However, if the aim is to push back against other teams, players, and agents, that is a showdown and gossip we could get excited for—one man against the world. Just don’t use the Bengals organization’s cheapness as a meat shield for the basis of the claim. Again, this is not that.

The pushback should focus on how the NFL conducts its business and how agents often acquiesce to teams despite the NFLPA’s recommendations to the contrary.

Another option would be to let Stewart enter the 2026 NFL Draft. That will not happen for a plethora of reasons. The most obvious of which is that if Stewart goes to any team other than the Ravens, there is a high likelihood that he will sign a contract with the clause he is fighting against.

Perhaps the wish was to be selected by the Ravens in the draft. Right now, however, Stewart is with the Bengals, or at least he will be soon. And while Cincinnati’s front office deserves its fair share of criticism, this is not one of those times.

Several questions remain. How far is Hiller willing to take it? How long will this standoff continue? And what will it cost Stewart and the team if it drags on into the preseason, or even the regular season?

Teams and agents have moved on from not having default clauses that could void future guarantees. While the Bengals' reputation for being frugal precedes them, they made Joe Burrow the highest-paid player in the NFL when he signed his extension. They also made Ja'Marr Chase the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL and signed his running mate, Tee Higgins, when everyone else said it wouldn't happen. They are moving past the "cheap" label. Perhaps it's time for Stewart's agent to move on, too.

Hiller should be allowed to die on this hill, but the Bengals and Stewart's delayed rookie season should not be casualties.